Bank holiday alert! Why you must finish your this month’s bank work by tomorrow

Bank holidays in April 2018 in India: After the recent 4 to 5-day long bank holiday as well as the cash crunch, which was witnessed in many parts of the country, now brace for another long weekend as banks will be closed continuously for 3 days in most parts of the country. For, banks will remain closed on 28th April, which is the 4th Saturday of this month. Then 29th is Sunday which is the weekly off day for bank staff and then the nation will celebrate Buddha Purnima on 30th April, which is also a bank holiday.

This means that if you have some pending bank works or need cash for any requirement, then try to finish your work by tomorrow (27th April, Friday). Although ATMs should be running as usual as banks claim that their management has already been outsourced to third parties and is no longer dependent on the concerned banks, but it is better to finish one’s work in advance, in the wake of the recent cash crunch as well as this being a marriage season in many parts of the country.

It may be noted that last month also it was being rumoured that banks will remain closed continuously for 5 days from 29th March to 2nd April, 2018, which will not only disrupt financial transactions of many industries but may also hit individual customers who may need banking services for various reasons. However, for the convenience of customers, many banks worked full day on Saturday, March 31st.

This time also, if you were planning to visit your bank either on Saturday or Monday, then that won’t be possible as banks will remain closed on both the days. So, it is better to get your work done in advance.