Bank holiday today: Long weekend in some regions; know if it is open in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai & more cities

It is only the customers in some places like Maharashtra who will get some respite as banks are open there today.

Bank customer? If yes, then brace for another long weekend as banks will remain closed continuously for 3 days in most parts of the country, from September 21st to September 23rd.

For instance, banks are closed today, ie. September 21, in places such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kochi, Patna, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow, among others, on account of Muharram, as per a holiday list available on the website of the Reserve Bank of India. Then 22nd September is the fourth Saturday of this month, when banks will remain shut as usual all over India. Thereafter comes Sunday (September 23) which is a weekly off day for bank staff.

This means you need to be prepared again for a long bank holiday, which is not only believed to disrupt financial transactions of many industries, but will also hit individual customers who may require banking services for various reasons like making a DD or opening a bank account etc.

It is only the customers in some places like Maharashtra who will get some respite as banks are open there today as they remained closed there yesterday itself on account of a public holiday for Muharram. According to sources, although in Maharashtra also Muharram is being observed on Friday, but the state government continued with its pre-announced holiday on Thursday. So, government offices and banks remained closed there on Thursday. However, the state government has allowed people there to use their casual or earned leave on Friday also, if they so desire.

However, in Maharashtra also, banks will remain closed on September 22nd (Saturday) and September 23rd (Sunday).