You may no longer need to look at separate statements to track your savings and investments.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed bank deposit details to be added to the Consolidated Account Statement (CAS), which already shows mutual funds and demat holdings.

The change is expected to be implemented by December 31, according to the RBI.

This means investors could get a more complete view of their financial assets in one place. The RBI is also working on interoperability between account aggregators, making it easier to access and share financial information with consent.

The key benefit would be improved visibility and easier reconciliation of financial assets.

However, investors should understand that such a statement is primarily a reporting and consolidation mechanism; it does not change the underlying ownership, terms, or maturity conditions of the FD itself.

“With an objective to enhance customer convenience, it has been decided to implement interoperability among NBFC-Account Aggregators (NBFC-AA). This will enable customers to access and share their financial information, across different Financial Information Providers, through any NBFC-AA of their choice,” RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the NBFC-AAs are facilitating the incorporation of bank deposit account information in the Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) of depositories regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

“This will enable demat account holders to view information relating to their demat account holdings and bank deposit accounts at one place in the CAS. Customers, including those who do not have demat accounts, can continue to obtain a consolidated view of their financial information and share the same through the NBFC – AAs also,” RBI stated.

“The proposed move towards a consolidated financial statement is aimed at giving investors a more comprehensive view of their financial assets through a single statement. For demat holders, the inclusion of bank fixed deposits could make it easier to track deposits that are otherwise maintained separately with different banks,” said Anita Basrur – Partner at Sudit K Parekh & Co. LLP.

For example, an investor may hold shares and mutual funds through a demat account, while simultaneously having fixed deposits of Rs 5 lakh each with three different banks.

At present, the investor may need to refer to separate bank statements or FD receipts to track these deposits. A consolidated statement could provide a more convenient view of such financial holdings in one place.

Investors should continue to rely on the respective bank records for the definitive details of their deposits.

How will it benefit fixed deposit investors?

For fixed deposit investors, the biggest advantage would be convenience and improved visibility. Individuals often hold multiple FDs across banks, particularly when they spread their deposits to manage liquidity, interest rates and deposit-insurance considerations.

Over time, it can become difficult to keep track of maturity dates, renewal instructions and accumulated interest across different institutions.

A consolidated view could help investors identify all their deposits more easily and assess their overall allocation to fixed-income instruments. It may also help them identify deposits that are approaching maturity and take timely decisions regarding renewal or deployment of funds.

“Demat account holders will be able to see their bank deposits alongside their demat holdings in one consolidated statement. This can help them keep track of FDs held across different banks, review how their savings are spread and spot deposits that may otherwise be missed,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

From a tax perspective, better visibility can also assist taxpayers in reconciling interest income and tax deducted at source (TDS) with their bank records and other information available to them.

However, investors should not treat the consolidated statement as a substitute for their bank statements, interest certificates or tax records. These underlying documents remain important, particularly while preparing income-tax returns and reconciling interest and TDS figures.

What do investors need to check in the statement?

Investors should treat the consolidated statement as a useful reconciliation tool and verify the information against the records maintained by their respective banks and financial institutions.

For FDs, they should check the name of the bank, deposit details, principal amount, date of investment, maturity date, applicable interest rate and maturity amount, wherever such information is reflected. They should also check whether a deposit has already matured or been renewed.

From a tax-compliance perspective, investors should pay particular attention to the interest income and TDS details reflected in their bank records and reconcile these with the information available in their tax statements.

Any mismatch should be taken up with the concerned bank or financial institution rather than being ignored.

It is also important to remember that a consolidated statement may improve visibility, but investors remain responsible for maintaining their underlying financial and tax records and reporting their income accurately.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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