Bank FD Vs Small Finance Bank FD: Earn up to 9.5%; Check out the latest top fixed deposit interest rates

Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates have been going up for some time, especially since the RBI has started hiking its key policy rates this year. This is good news for investors who invest in FDs or are looking to park their funds in fixed deposits to take advantage of this rising interest rate regime.
Financial experts say that with the rising crude prices and falling rupee, this trend is likely to continue for some more time. What is more interesting is the fact that with the increase in the small savings interest rates by the government for the October to December quarter, banks have again been crowded out as the interest rates offered on fixed deposits by most banks are not comparable with those offered on small savings schemes. As a consequence, banks have no options but to further increase the interest rates offered by them on fixed deposits to their customers.
Whatever be the case, with increase in the fixed deposit rates, FDs have also become a very good investment opportunity now, specially for senior citizens as they are offered higher rates of interest compared to those offered to regular customers. Moreover, “senior citizens do not have many avenues available for saving tax under Section 80C as they do not have home loans, life insurance policies or EPF to contribute, besides school going children etc. With introduction of Section 80TTB, granting a deduction for all bank interests up to Rs 50,000 to resident senior citizens, bank FDs have become more attractive to senior citizens. Investing in FDs makes more sense in case the limit of investment in Senior Citizen Saving Scheme has already exhausted. Senior citizens can invest in tax-saving bank fixed deposits in case they have already reached the maximum investment limit of Rs 1.5 lakh,” says Balwant Jain, a tax and investment expert.
It may be noted that interest rates on FDs vary widely depending on banks/types of banks as well as tenors. While the leading banks of the nation like SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are offering highest interest rates of 6.85 per cent to 7.50 per cent per annum currently, smaller banks are giving highest interest rates in the range of 7.5 per cent to 8.25 per cent. The maximum rates on FDs are being offered by small finance banks, which range between 8 per cent and 9 per cent. However, investing in these FDs may be a bit risky compared to bank FDs.
Here’s a look at the Top FD rates offered by various banks as well as small finance banks:
|Top FD rates offered by small finance banks
|Bank Name
|Highest interest rate slab
|Tenure
|Regular interest rate
|Interest rate for Senior citizens
|Fincare Small Finance Bank
|24 months 1 day to 36 months
|9.00%
|9.50%
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|456 Days to less than 2 years
|9.00%
|9.50%
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|950 days
|9.00%
|9.50%
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|365 days to 727 days
|8.75%
|9.25%
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|799 days
|8.50%
|9.00%
|Jana Small finance Bank
|More than 2 years up to 3 years
|8.50%
|9.10%
|Top FD rates offered by major banks
|Bank Name
|Highest available interest rate
|Tenure
|Regular interest rate
|Interest rate for Senior citizens
|Axis Bank
|1 year 5 days to less than 1 year 11 days
|7.50%
|7.70%
|ICICI Bank
|2 years 1 day upto 5 years
|7.25%
|7.75%
|HDFC Bank
|1 year to 2 years
|7.25%
|7.75%
|State Bank of India
|5 years to 10 years
|6.85%
|7.35%
|Punjab National Bank
|1 year upto 3 years
|6.75%
|7.25%
|Bank of Baroda
|Above 1 year to 400 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|Top FD rates offered by other banks
|Bank Name
|Highest available interest rate
|Tenure
|Regular interest rate
|Interest rate for Senior citizens
|IDFC Bank
|3 years 1 Day to 10 years
|8.25%
|8.75%
|DCB Bank
|36 months to 60 months
|7.75%
|8.25%
|RBL Bank
|12 months to less than 36 months
|7.75%
|8.25%
|Indusind Bank
|1 Year to below 1 Years 2 Months
|7.65%
|8.15%
|Yes Bank
|18 months 8 days to 18 months 18 days
|7.50%
|8.00%
|Bandhan bank
|Above 18 months to less than 5 years
|7.40%
|8.15%
|Source:www.paisabazaar.com