Bank FD Vs Small Finance Bank FD: Earn up to 9.5%; Check out the latest top fixed deposit interest rates

Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates have been going up for some time, especially since the RBI has started hiking its key policy rates this year. This is good news for investors who invest in FDs or are looking to park their funds in fixed deposits to take advantage of this rising interest rate regime.

Financial experts say that with the rising crude prices and falling rupee, this trend is likely to continue for some more time. What is more interesting is the fact that with the increase in the small savings interest rates by the government for the October to December quarter, banks have again been crowded out as the interest rates offered on fixed deposits by most banks are not comparable with those offered on small savings schemes. As a consequence, banks have no options but to further increase the interest rates offered by them on fixed deposits to their customers.

Whatever be the case, with increase in the fixed deposit rates, FDs have also become a very good investment opportunity now, specially for senior citizens as they are offered higher rates of interest compared to those offered to regular customers. Moreover, “senior citizens do not have many avenues available for saving tax under Section 80C as they do not have home loans, life insurance policies or EPF to contribute, besides school going children etc. With introduction of Section 80TTB, granting a deduction for all bank interests up to Rs 50,000 to resident senior citizens, bank FDs have become more attractive to senior citizens. Investing in FDs makes more sense in case the limit of investment in Senior Citizen Saving Scheme has already exhausted. Senior citizens can invest in tax-saving bank fixed deposits in case they have already reached the maximum investment limit of Rs 1.5 lakh,” says Balwant Jain, a tax and investment expert.

It may be noted that interest rates on FDs vary widely depending on banks/types of banks as well as tenors. While the leading banks of the nation like SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are offering highest interest rates of 6.85 per cent to 7.50 per cent per annum currently, smaller banks are giving highest interest rates in the range of 7.5 per cent to 8.25 per cent. The maximum rates on FDs are being offered by small finance banks, which range between 8 per cent and 9 per cent. However, investing in these FDs may be a bit risky compared to bank FDs.

