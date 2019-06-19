Bank FD Rate Cut: HDFC vs ICICI vs Axis Bank’s latest fixed deposit interest rates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already cut the repo rate by 75 basis points in this calender year 2019. However, the lending rates are still high and not many banks have transmitted the rate cuts to their borrowers. For the lending rates to come down, the deposit rate also has to fall, which will push the overall cost of funds for the banks down. On the other hand, the banking system seems to face a liquidity crunch and the banks run the risk of turning the investors away by lowering the interest rates on their fixed deposits unless liquidity is maintained. However, the situation seems to be changing on the ground. Some major banks such as HDFC, Axis, ICICI etc have lowered interest rates on their fixed deposits over the last one week. Also Read - Fixed deposits: 10 things to consider before investing in bank fixed deposits HDFC Bank FD Rates HDFC Bank has revised the FD rates from 12th June 2019. HDFC Bank is offering the maximum rate of interest of 7.4 per cent per annum on deposits between 2 years and 3 years. On 5 to 10 years FD it is offering 6.5 per cent. ICICI Bank FD Rates ICICI Bank has revised the FD rates from 17th June,2019. ICICI Bank is offering the maximum rate of interest of 7.3 per cent per annum on deposits between 2 years and 3 years. On 5 to 10 years FD it is offering 7 per cent. Axis Bank FD Rates Axis Bank has revised the FD rates from 15th June,2019. Axis Bank is offering the maximum rate of interest of 7.3 per cent per annum on deposits between 1 year and 3 years. On 5 to 10 years FD it is offering 7 per cent. Earlier in May, SBI had increased the fixed deposit rates on deposits of 1 year to less than 2 years while decreasing the rate slightly for other long term deposits. The new rate of interest was effective from May 9, 2019. Here are the latest SBI FD rates: On deposits which are 1 year to less than 2 year, the rate of interest has been increased from 6.8 per cent to 7 per cent On deposits which are 2 years to less than 3 years, the rate of interest has been decreased marginally from 6.8 per cent to 6.75 per cent. Similarly, on deposits which are 3 years to less than 5 years, the rate of interest has been decreased marginally from 6.8 per cent to 6.70 per cent. And, on deposits which are 5 years and up to 10 years, the rate of interest has been decreased from 6.85 per cent to 6.60 per cent. Senior citizens will continue to get an additional rate of interest of 0.5 per cent on their deposits