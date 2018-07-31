Bank FD Interest Rates: SBI Vs HDFC Bank Vs Kotak Bank Vs ICICI Bank Vs Others

Bank FD Interest Rates: Post the RBI rate hike in June, it was expected that banks would revise their deposit rates, making FDs attractive for consumers.

The State Bank of India, India’s largest bank, hiked the rates of both its retail and bulk term deposits on Monday, ahead of the RBI’s bi-monthly monetary policy review. The term deposit or FD rates were revised across various tenures for both general public and senior citizens.

With the latest revision in rates, fixed deposits (below Rs 1 crore) of 1 year to less than 2 years will now fetch 6.70 per cent interest compared to 6.65 per cent before, while fixed deposits of 2 to less than 3 years will earn 6.75 per cent interest as against 6.65 per cent earlier. Likewise, while retail term deposits or fixed deposits of 3 years to less than 5 years will now fetch 6.80 per cent interest as against 6.70 per cent before, the FDs of 5 years and up to 10 years will earn 6.85 per cent interest compared to 6.75 per cent earlier.

However, it is not for the first time this year that the FD rates have been raised. Banks, including SBI and HDFC Bank, have been raising their rates for the last couple of months.

Industry experts say that post the RBI rate hike in June, it was expected that banks would revise their deposit rates, making FDs attractive for consumers. However, while FDs are suitable for risk-averse investors, they are not tax-efficient. Therefore, one should look for some other saving and investment avenues also.

“Those looking to opt for parking their money temporarily without any risk while earning moderate returns add fixed deposits to their portfolio. However, FDs are not tax-efficient at all. Your FD interest income is clubbed with your income and taxed as per your slab. Therefore, one can also explore liquid mutual funds which have returns comparable to FDs, but are more tax-efficient if held for three years or longer due to the availability of indexation benefit on long-term capital gains, where you’re taxed only 20.6% with indexation if the investment is for three years or older,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com.

Revised Interest Rates of SBI’s Retail Domestic Term Deposits (Below Rs 1 Crore):

Bank <1 Year Years W.E.F >=1 to <=2 2 to <=3 3 to <=5 FOREIGN Citi Bank 6.25 7 6 6 27-Jul-18 DBS Bank 6.1 7 7.5 7.5 7-Jul-18 Deutsche Bank 6.5 7.75 7.75 8.25 24-Jul-18 HSBC 6 6.25 7 5 7-Jun-18 Scotia Bank 4 4.5 4.5 5 1-Apr-17 StanChart 7 7.4 7 6.5 27-Jul-18 INDIAN- PUBLIC SECTOR Allahabad Bank 6.5 6.6 6.5 6.5 27-Feb-18 Andhra Bank 6.25 6.6 6.5 6.5 7-May-18 Bank of Mah 6 6.5 6.6 6 7-May-18 BOB 6.35 6.7 6.6 6.7 14-Jun-18 BOI 6.25 6.6 6.65 6.4 11-Jun-18 Canara Bank 6.35 7 6.2 6.2 28-May-18 CBOI 6.5 6.6 6.5 6.5 26-Apr-17 Corp Bank 6.35 6.8 6.5 6.5 24-Jul-18 Dena Bank 6.25 6.7 6.6 6.3 4-Jun-18 IDBI Bank 6.5 6.75 6.7 6.75 18-Jun-18 Indian Bank 6.25 6.6 6.25 6 11-Jun-18 IOB 6.25 6.6 6.75 6.8 5-Apr-18 OBC 6.5 6.75 6.75 6.75 19-Jun-18 PNB 6.35 6.75 6.75 6.25 1-Mar-18 Punjab & Sind 6.4 6.75 6.6 6.55 19-Mar-18 Syndicate Bank 6.35 6.8 6.6 6.6 11-Jul-18 UCO Bank 6.35 6.6 6.6 6.6 10-Jun-18 Union Bank 6.75 6.75 6.7 6.75 25-Jul-18 United Bank 6 6.25 6 6 5-Jul-18 Vijaya Bank 6.5 7.1 6.75 6.75 6-Jul-18 INDIAN- PRIVATE SECTOR Axis Bank 6.5 7.1 7 7 10-Jul-18 Bandhan Bank 6.8 7.4 7.4 7.4 4-Jun-18 Catholic Syrian 6.25 6.5 6.75 6.5 20-Jul-18 CUB 7 7.1 7.1 7.1 9-Feb-18 DCB 7 7.25 7.3 7.75 25-May-18 Dhanlaxmi Bank 6 6.6 6.5 6.5 31-Aug-17 Federal Bank 6.5 7.3 7 7 14-Jun-18 HDFC Bank 6.4 7 7 7 6-Jul-18 ICICI Bank 6.5 6.75 7 7 7-Jun-18 IDFC Bank 7 7.5 8 8.25 3-Jul-18 IndusInd Bank 7 7.65 7.25 7.25 1-Jun-18 J & K Bank 6.25 7 7 6.25 11-May-18 Karnataka Bank 6.5 7.3 6.5 6.5 27-Jul-18 Kotak Bank 7 7.3 7 7 26-Jul-18 KVB 6.9 7 7 7 7-Jul-18 LVB 7 7.5 7.5 7.5 12-Jun-18 RBL Bank 7.25 7.75 7.5 7.5 18-Jun-18 SIB 6.85 7.4 7 7 21-Jun-18 TMB 7 7.15 7 6.9 1-Jul-18 TNSC Bank 6.65 6.8 6.5 6.5 14-Mar-18 Yes Bank 7 7.1 7.1 7.1 5-Jun-18

(Source: Bankbazaar.com)

# Data taken from respective bank’s website as on 27 July 2018

# For each year range, maximum offered interest rate is considered; Interest Rate for normal fixed deposit amount below Rs 1 Cr