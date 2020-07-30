Bank customer care to become simpler! Axis Bank unveils AXAA – an AI powered conversational banking IVR

AXAA is capable of recognizing the intent and nature of the customer’s query.

Having a query or a grievance for any financial service is a troublesome event at times. There is a waiting time to speak to an executive even for a small query and sometimes the wait gets prolonged. With an aim to address the increasing number of queries from customers effectively and promptly, Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector Bank today has announced the launch of Automated Voice Assistant ‘AXAA’, an Artificial Intelligence powered conversational voice BOT.

A BOT is basically a computer software, programmed and designed to interact with humans. Several insurance companies and bank have already launched them but only on the Internet platform.

The launch of AXAA is in line with the Bank’s “Dil se Open” philosophy, to build a sharper customer focus and embark on a journey of constant innovation and enhancement. AXAA is IVR based BOT and operates like a humanoid with power to change the paradigm of customer experience from conventional Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system to a new era of call steering and precise response with very high degree of accuracy and consistency. It will assist customers to traverse through the IVR and address their queries and requests, without the need for any human intervention in most cases.

AXAA is a next-gen multilingual voice BOT that can converse in both English, Hindi and Hinglish. It is a unique service that helps accelerate engagement strategy and uses cutting edge automated speech recognition, natural language understanding technology boosted by Artificial Intelligence powered business algorithms.

This automated voice assistant has been deployed to enhance customer experience by enabling in-depth understanding of their queries, its context and the intent of the call. AXAA provides an augmented customer experience that automates the contact center operations and is capable of handling a lakh customer queries and requests per day with ability to scale up faster.

AXAA is capable of recognizing the intent and nature of the customer’s query with success rate more than current industry benchmark and is able to contain the call on IVR without any human intervention. In case AXAA is unable to service or cater to a particular customer query, she will direct the call directly to one of the expert service officers (a human assistant), minimizing the navigation time on conventional IVR.