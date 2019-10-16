Living in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata? Bid for 500 properties in a few clicks; Here’s how to apply

The properties available through auction is usually on ‘as is, where is’ basis and the condition of the property, therefore, needs to be considered before bidding.

Bank Auction Properties: Most bank keeps on auctioning properties which they have acquired under SARFAESI Act. However, buying a property through the auction process may not be an easy task for all. To make things simpler, India’s leading public sector bank, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has tied up with Magicbricks, a property aggregator website, for the e-auction of more than 500 re-possessed properties worth more than Rs.800 crore. The mega e-auction will be carried out in two phases on Oct 21, 2019 and Oct 30, 2019.

The properties are spread across seven centres comprising Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Out of the 500 plus properties, majority are in Chennai and Coimbatore, rest are spread across 12 major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolkata, Ranchi, Meerut, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Hyderabad and Bhopal.

Property seekers need to log onto auctions.magicbricks.com/bank/event/IOB or auction.magicbricks.com to register for the e-auction and can participate by depositing the earnest money with their nearest IOB branch.

How to apply for bank e-auction

1. Login/Register

Login/register on auction.magicbricks.com to bid for the property.

2. Shortlist the property you will like to bid for

Compare and select the property you’re interested to bid for.

3. Submit Earnest Money Deposit & KYC documents

Submit the Earnest Money Deposit for the property along with the required KYC documents to become eligible to bid for the property. If you win the auction, the fee gets adjusted in your final payment. If not, the fee is refunded.

4. Place Your Bid

On the day of auction, bidding starts at a Reserve Price, which is mentioned on the property. Thereafter, place competitive bids to win the auction.

E-auction process

The e-auction starts with the reserve price of the property set as the base price. For example, the reserve price of the property is set at Rs.50,00,000

You cannot place a bid lesser than the reserve price

Next, you would need to increase the bid by the minimum bid increment as specified in the property details page.

For instance, if the minimum bid increment is specified at Rs. 1,00,000 your next bid would be of Rs. 51,00,000.

This continues till the bidding duration & the highest bidder wins the bid

What is Earnest Money Deposit

Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) is the amount that a buyer needs to pay to become eligible to bid for a property. The amount of this deposit is usually 10 per cent of the Property’s Reserve price, or the amount specified along with the property. If you win the auction, the EMD amount gets adjusted in your final payment. If not, the fee is refunded.

You will need to pay the Earnest Money Deposit by way of Demand Draft or NEFT/RTGS as prescribed in the e-auction bid document along with the property details.

If you win the bid, you will be required to deposit the payments as per the payment terms of the property you have made the winning offer for in the auction. If you have made the winning bid and are unable to pay the subsequent amounts, the Earnest Money Deposit paid by you will get forfeited.

Must Watch: What is Repo Linked Lending Rate, Home Loan? RLLR meaning, comparison vs MCLR

What to do

The properties available through auction is usually on ‘as is, where is’ basis and the condition of the property therefore needs to be considered before bidding. The price may be lower than the market price in that area but buyer should also look at other unpaid dues to be paid being the property owner. As a bidder make your own due diligence before you start your bids.