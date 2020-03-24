Bank ATM withdrawal charges removed! Get cash from any ATM for FREE till June

Bank ATM Cash Withdrawal Charges removed for three months by government,

Bank ATM Cash Withdrawal Charges removed for three months! Debit cardholders will be able to withdraw money from any ATM for free for three months, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced today. She said that free of charge cash withdrawal from any other bank ATM will be allowed for debit cardholders for three months. This decision comes in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis which has infected over 500 people across the country. The Finance Minister also announced that non-maintenance of Average Monthly Balance charges will also be removed for three months.

