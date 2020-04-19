Bank ATM cash withdrawal to branches: Banking services to be available from tomorrow

Financial service providers under the regulations of RBI have also been allowed to resume their operations at full scale.

Essential financial services such as bank branches, ATMs, insurance companies will resume their normal operations starting tomorrow, April 20. The central government has relaxed the rules of lockdown for the economy to kickstart again and the Union Home Ministry has released the list of services that will resume functioning post-April 20 relaxations of the lockdown norms. “Bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations, Banking Correspondents (BCs), ATM operation and cash management agencies. Bank branches be allowed to work as per normal working hours till disbursal of DBT cash transfers is complete”, said the MHA guidelines.

Financial service providers under the regulations of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) such as NPCI, CCIL, payment system operators and standalone primary dealers have also been allowed to resume their operations at full scale.

The MHA has said these services will be supported adequately by the administration at the local level to maintain social distancing and safety measures laid out by the government. “Local administration to provide adequate security personnel at bank branches and BCs to maintain social distancing, law and order and staggering of account holders.”, added the MHA release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on April 14 said the government will evaluate the progress of containment measures taken by the government against the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Experts have opined that prolonging the ongoing nationwide lockdown may prove counter-productive for the country as there are tens and thousands of people who are reliant on functioning economy to earn their daily meals. PM Modi had said that phased lifting of restrictions from the lockdown will take place after a comprehensive assessment.

The ongoing lockdown was first imposed on March 24 by the central government for a period of 21 days but later was extended on the day of its pre-scheduled end on April 14. The number of cases in the country has gone past 15,700 while the national death toll stands at 507.