In our fast-paced world, where instant gratification is the norm, it’s becoming increasingly challenging to balance our short-term and long-term financial goals. We’re bombarded with messages that promise quick fixes and immediate satisfaction, which often take priority over the more arduous, long-term financial planning that’s essential for financial security and stability.

While it’s easy to indulge in immediate gratification and prioritize short-term goals, it’s important to understand that the real key to financial well-being lies in finding a balance between both. This balance requires consistent effort and planning, and it’s not always easy. We all have pressing needs and desires that we want to fulfill right now, but we also have to plan for the future and ensure that our long-term financial goals are met.

Achieving financial well-being is not just about earning more money or investing in the right stocks. It’s about developing a mindset that prioritizes our financial needs effectively, balances our short-term and long-term goals, and aligns our financial decisions with our values and priorities. Only by doing so can we achieve a sense of purpose and fulfillment in our financial journey, and ultimately reach our desired financial outcomes.

The concept of IKIGAI originated in Japan and refers to the purpose or reason for being. When it comes to finances, our IKIGAI should be a balance between our financial goals, values, and priorities. It is essential to understand what matters most to us and align our financial decisions accordingly. This alignment can help us achieve a sense of purpose and fulfillment in our financial journey.

As individuals, we all have different financial goals, and prioritizing them can be overwhelming. Short-term financial goals like paying off debts, saving for a down payment on a home, or building an emergency fund are crucial for financial stability and should be given equal importance. While they may not be as exciting as long-term financial goals, they are essential for our financial well-being.

On the other hand, long-term financial goals like retirement planning, saving for a child’s education, or investing for wealth creation require consistent effort and planning. By setting achievable targets and contributing towards these goals regularly, we can ensure that we are on track to achieving our long-term financial goals.

The emotional aspect of financial decision-making is another factor that needs to be considered while balancing short-term and long-term financial goals. We often prioritize short-term goals over long-term ones because they provide instant gratification. However, this can lead to poor financial decisions and hinder our ability to achieve long-term financial goals.

To avoid this, we must develop empathy towards our future selves. By imagining our future selves and considering their needs and desires, we can make decisions that align with our long-term financial goals. Investing in a retirement account may not provide immediate satisfaction, but it will ensure that our future selves have a comfortable retirement.

Moreover, we can also automate our savings and investments to ensure that we are consistently making progress towards our financial goals. By setting up automatic contributions towards our financial goals, we can avoid emotional decision-making and maintain a balanced approach towards short-term and long-term financial goals.

However, it is essential to understand that achieving financial well-being is not a one-time process. It requires consistent effort and a proactive approach towards financial planning. Regularly reviewing our financial goals, prioritizing them, and making necessary adjustments can help us stay on track towards financial success.

Additionally, seeking professional financial advice can also be beneficial in achieving financial well-being. A financial advisor can provide valuable insights into financial planning, investment strategies, and risk management. However, it is crucial to choose a good financial advisor and conduct thorough research before making any financial decision.

In conclusion, achieving financial well-being is a complex process that requires careful consideration of short-term and long-term financial goals. Balancing the two can be challenging, but it is possible with the right strategies and mindset. It is essential to align our financial goals with our values and priorities to create a sense of purpose and fulfillment in our financial journey.

Moreover, by managing the emotional aspect of financial decision-making, automating our savings and investments, seeking professional financial advice, and regularly reviewing our financial goals, we can ensure that we are on track towards financial success. It is crucial to understand that achieving financial well-being is not a one-time event but rather a continuous process that requires consistent effort and proactive planning. By adopting a balanced approach towards our financial goals, we can achieve financial success and live a fulfilling life without compromising on our financial security.

(By Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman & MD, BajajCapital. Views are personal)