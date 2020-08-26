Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launches comprehensive Pet Dog Insurance

Find out who can opt for the Pet Dog Insurance policy;

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has launched a pet insurance product, called ‘Bajaj Allianz Pet Dog Insurance Policy’. The company claims this policy to be India’s only retail comprehensive pet insurance offering for pet dogs. This policy will provide comprehensive coverage to domesticated pet dogs of indigenous origin, pedigree, non-pedigree, cross-bred, and also exotic breeds over the lifetime of the dogs from age 3 months to 10 years.

The product comes with one mandatory cover – the base cover which is ‘surgery expenses and hospitalization’ along with six other optional covers such as mortality benefit cover, terminal diseases cover, long term care cover, OPD cover, theft/lost/straying cover and third-party liability cover.

The policy will cover the treatment costs of specified diseases as well as surgeries, hospitalization, or death due to illnesses. Along with that, the treatment of any injury, surgery, hospitalization, or mortality resulting from any accident will also be covered from the moment of policy issuance, without any waiting period. The policy will also cover theft/loss or straying of the pet dog as well as the legal liability of pet owners in case of any third-party bodily injury, death, or property damage because of the pet dog, including the legal costs for defending the claim.

Premium

The premium for this policy starts from Rs 315 (excluding GST). The premium amount, however, varies based on the age, size, gender, of the dog along with the covers opted for, plan opted for and sum insured selected by the policyholder. A discount of 5 per cent on the premium will also be offered, in case of RFID tagging (radio frequency identification). Pet dogs are classified into either small, medium, large, or giant sizes based on their breed.

The product has two plans, which differ based on specific inclusions and exclusions in each. Medical tests for pet dogs are not mandatory even at higher ages, subject to the waiting period for covering certain diseases. However, the product offers protection, provided that the pet dogs are vaccinated with standard vaccinations throughout the policy period.

Who can opt for the Pet Dog Insurance policy?

The entry age for dogs is restricted to 4 years for giant breeds and 7 years for small, medium, and large breeds. One can opt for the policy with dogs of 3 months onwards. The exit age is 10 years for small, medium, and large breeds, and till the age of 6 years for giant breeds.

Commenting on the policy, Tapan Singhel, MD and CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said, “A pet dog is like a part of the family and requires the requisite nurture and care as humans do too. Like we buy a health insurance cover for our family members, we should buy a health cover for our dogs as well so that they can have access to quality health treatment when they are unwell. Pet insurance can be that indispensable financial tool to ensure your dog gets essential medical care and attention, thus making you worry-free.”