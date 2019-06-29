Bad News! Small savings schemes to fetch less interest now; Check out the latest rates

The post office were last revised in the Jan-March quarter of 2019, while it remained unchanged in the April-June 2019 quarter.

For the fixed income investors, a falling interest rate scenario is not a welcome sign. The interest rate on small savings schemes, has been cut across all the post office savings schemes except on the savings account. The post office investments such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificates (NSC), Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Sukanya Samriddhi, KVP etc are popular investment option among lakh of investors looking for fixed income backed with a government guarantee.

For the July to September quarter of the FY, the interest rate across all products have been cut by 0.1 per cent per annum. Since April 1, 2016, the rate of interest on small savings are notified by the government on a quarterly basis and are linked to the yields of the government securities (G-Sec) of similar maturities. The post office rates was last revised in the Jan-March quarter of 2019, while it remained unchanged in the April-June 2019 quarter, possibly because of the general elections in the country.

Interest rates of Small Savings Schemes 2019

The cut, however, looked imminent as the yield on the G-Sec has been falling over the last 12 months. The G-sec yield last year was at 7.94 per cent and is at 6.9 per cent as on June 27, 2019, a fall of almost 100 basis points. Incidentally, on September 11, 2018, it touched a high of 8.18 per cent.

In this calendar year 2019, the Reserve Bank of India has already cut the repo rate by 75 basis points the lending rates in the economy are still considered to be high.

Unlike in the past, even the PSU banks and few private sector banks are allowed to let people invest in post office investments such as PPF, Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Sukanya Samriddhi etc.

Some prominent banks which have revised their fixed deposit rates in June are HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank, while SBI had revised the rates in May 2019.

HDFC Bank has revised the FD rates from 12th June 2019. HDFC Bank is offering the maximum rate of interest of 7.4 per cent per annum on deposits between 2 years and 3 years. On 5 to 10 years FD it is offering 6.5 per cent.

ICICI Bank has revised the FD rates from 17th June 2019. ICICI Bank is offering the maximum rate of interest of 7.3 per cent per annum on deposits between 2 years and 3 years. On 5 to 10 years FD it is offering 7 per cent.

Axis Bank has revised the FD rates from 15th June 2019. Axis Bank is offering the maximum rate of interest of 7.3 per cent per annum on deposits between 1 year and 3 years. On 5 to 10 years FD it is offering 7 per cent.

The latest SBI FD rates are: On deposits which are 1 year to less than 2 years, the rate of interest has been increased from 6.8 per cent to 7 per cent

On deposits which are 2 years to less than 3 years, the rate of interest has been decreased marginally from 6.8 per cent to 6.75 per cent.

Similarly, on deposits which are 3 years to less than 5 years, the rate of interest has been decreased marginally from 6.8 per cent to 6.70 per cent.

And, on deposits which are 5 years and up to 10 years, the rate of interest has been decreased from 6.85 per cent to 6.60 per cent.