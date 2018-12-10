Bad news! SBI home and car loan interest rates to go up; bank hikes MCLR, base rates

Soon after HDFC Bank increased its MCLR, the State Bank of India has hiked its MCLR, BPLR and base rate w.e.f. December 10, 2018.

Soon after HDFC Bank increased its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR), effective from December 7, the State Bank of India today hiked its MCLR, BPLR and base rate w.e.f. December 10, 2018.

SBI has increased its MCLR across all tenors, although marginally, by 5 bps. For instance, the bank has hiked its over night and one month MCLR from 8.15 per cent to 8.20 per cent, while three month MCLR has been raised to 8.25 per cent from 8.20 per cent earlier. Similarly, six month MCLR has been increased to 8.40 per cent from 8.35 per cent and one year MCLR to 8.55 per cent from 8.50 per cent. Two year and three year MCLR now stands at 8.65 per cent and 8.75 per cent as against 8.60 per cent and 8.70 per cent, respectively, earlier. This means that all types of loans – ranging from auto loan and personal loan to home loan – will now become a bit costlier.

Tenor-wise MCLR effective from December 10, 2018:

Apart from MCLR, SBI has also increased its benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) from 13.75 per cent per annum to 13.80 per cent per annum w.e.f. 10.12.2018, while base rate has been increased from 9.00 per cent to 9.05 per cent per annum, effective from December 10, 2018.

