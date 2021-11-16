Axis Mutual Fund launches Axis Multicap Fund – Check features

Investors who aim to achieve long-term financial goals with minimum volatility, and are moderate risk takers should consider investing in a multi-cap fund.

Axis Mutual Fund today announced the launch of their new fund offer – ‘Axis Multicap Fund’. The fund is set to open on November 26, 2021, and will close on 10th December 2021. The NFO will provide investors with an opportunity to invest in large, mid, and small-cap stocks with minimum equal exposure across each category. The scheme will be managed by Anupam Tiwari and Sachin Jain, Fund Manager, Axis Asset Management Company Limited (Axis AMC).

As per the SEBI Regulation, Multi-cap funds need to have a minimum of 25 per cent exposure under each market cap, ensuring that the portfolio is not overly concentrated towards a particular market cap. Due to its large and varied investment universe, Multi-cap funds offer the dual benefit of growth and risk-adjusted returns to the investors, making them one of the ideal solutions for long-term investment objectives and wealth creation.

Axis AMC’s Multi-cap approach: Indian capital markets offer a multitude of investment opportunities across the market cap spectrum. The large & mid-cap cut-off has almost doubled in the last 5 years. While large caps provide cushion during tough market conditions, mid and small caps help drive alpha. The company says Axis Multicap Fund, as its name stands, packages a consistent mix across segments and is suitable for investors looking for a stable, conscious allocation across market capitalizations. Investors who aim to achieve long-term financial goals with minimum volatility, and are moderate risk takers should consider investing in a multi-cap fund.

The company claims that the Axis Multicap Fund will leverage the bottom-up stock selection process, focusing on the appreciation potential of individual stocks from a fundamental perspective. The allocation will be managed actively with an emphasis on identifying the best ideas within each market cap bucket.

Since different market caps work in different phases, the multi-cap category will aim to:

· Target leaders in all market cap bucket: Capture the larger organized markets and capable companies which have the potential to become leaders

· Manage risk and aim for stable returns

· Allow capturing potential companies and stipulating balanced allocation in all 3 market cap

· Endeavour to capture best ideas regardless of size and life cycle of the company

The company further claims that the fund will aspire to capture potential opportunities throughout the lifecycle of the company’s progression from Small cap to Large-cap. Through this approach, the fund will aim to achieve a quality-centric long term portfolio with an improved risk-reward profile.

Chandresh Nigam, MD and CEO, Axis AMC, says “At Axis AMC, our long-term focus is to not only protect capital but also returns. Keeping this strategy in mind, we have launched the ‘Axis Multicap Fund’. This fund will help our investors package large, mid and small-cap stocks in one single portfolio and steer through volatile market cycles.”

He further adds, “Our fundamentals rely on the quality, and it has helped us sail through tough market conditions. I am confident that our market-wide allocation strategy and our philosophy will help us deliver sustainable growth over the long run.”

Highlights of the NFO;

· An open-ended equity scheme investing across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks

· Benchmark: NIFTY 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Index

· Minimum Investment (NFO): Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter

· NFO Period: November 26, 2021, to December 10, 2021

· Fund Manager: Anupam Tiwari – Equity Fund Manager, Sachin Jain – for Debt Securities