Axis Mutual Fund launches ‘Axis Global Innovation Fund of Fund’ – Check features

Axis Mutual Fund, today announced the launch of their new fund – ‘Axis Global Innovation Fund of Fund’. The fund will provide investors with the opportunity to invest in Schroder International Selection Fund Global Disruption, an equity fund that aims to provide long term capital growth by investing in companies worldwide that benefit from disruption. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens for subscription from Monday, May 10-May 21.

Schroder ISF (International Selection Fund) Global Disruption seeks to provide capital growth by investing in innovative companies that are redefining their industries or are successfully adapting to change. The fund is actively managed to access multiple disruption themes globally including – Environment, Automation, Healthcare, FinTech, Communication, Food and Water, New Consumer, Digitalization, and E-Commerce.

The company says exposure to global investment opportunities today is one of the most crucial aspects for investors to broaden their investment universe. Global investing allows investors to capture disruptive growth through various themes, many of which are not available on the listed markets in India. Global investing, therefore, diversify the investment portfolio for investors and has the potential to improve their risk-adjusted returns.

Chandresh Kumar Nigam, MD and CEO, Axis AMC, says “At Axis AMC, we have successfully been at the forefront of developing product innovations and creating diversified solutions that offer long-term wealth creation options for our investors. Thematic products allow investors to participate in important structural themes in a targeted manner. In that context, we are extremely excited to offer investors a product that captures one of the most significant themes of the current age – disruptive innovation precipitated by technological advancements and changes to the business environment.”

He further adds, “Companies that are bringing about and benefiting from these changes have the potential to generate high growth. The Schroders fund can scout for such companies on a global basis, giving us access to the best such ideas from around the world.”

Highlights of the new fund offer;

An open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in Schroder International Selection Fund Global Disruption (SISF) – a global equity fund that aims to provide capital growth by investing in companies worldwide that benefit from disruption. Industry experts say disruptive growth is an opportunity for investors to capture significant value creation over time. SISF focuses on a broad set of sub-themes including fin-tech, e-commerce, environmental, healthcare, etc. Offers Indian investors an opportunity to participate in a globally diversified equity portfolio that can complement their Indian equity allocation. Minimum application (NFO) of Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1/- thereafter. Benchmark: MSCI AC World (Net TR) (INR)

Alex Tedder, CIO, Head of Global and Thematic Equities, Schroders Investment Management says, “With our goals completely aligned with Axis MF, we wish to provide investors in India with best in class global products and Axis Global Innovation Fund of Fund is an important part of that objective.”