Axis Ecorp forays into hospitality segment; plans to open 10-12 premium resorts in 3 years

Having made a mark in the luxury realty and holiday home segment, Axis Ecorp — the realty vertical of the Axis Group — is now diversifying into the hospitality space with the launch of Deefellows. The first property under the Deefellows brand will be operational in Jim Corbett in Uttarakhand by April 2023.

Deefellows would expand its reach PAN India and open premium resorts and luxury stays in all major holiday destinations, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Goa.

The company plans to open premium resorts in 10-12 holiday locations in the next three years and is targeting a revenue of over Rs 50 crore from this vertical. It will be providing direct employment to over 400 local employees across locations.

Commenting on the same, Aditya Kushwaha, CEO and Director Axis Ecorp, said, “The Indian hospitality sector made a stellar recovery in 2022. The primary growth engine for the industry was domestic tourism. After being confined to their homes for the last couple of years, people are eager to travel, and the leisure segment is thriving. There is a similar outlook for 2023.”

“Through Deefellows, we will be looking at capturing a significant chunk of this booming business. Axis Ecorp is known for its premium quality and superior experience, and customers can expect the same for us with Deefellows,” he added.

Deefellows is designed for holiday lovers and claims to offer the best possible experience. The first Deefellows resort in Jim Corbett is situated on the banks of river Kosi. It boasts of a sophisticated design, tranquil landscapes, and lush greenery all around. The resort has 26 rooms, including Deluxe rooms, River view rooms and family suites. There is a large selection of indoor games that patrons can engage in.