Axis Bank, Square Yards launch Open Doors for hassle-free home buying

Axis Bank and Square Yards have announced the launch of ‘Open Doors’, a co-branded Home Buyer Ecosystem. This platform will ensure that the complete journey from searching to buying one’s dream home becomes a hassle-free, efficient, and delightful experience for customers.

Open Doors is a first-of-its-kind unified platform, designed to address the entire gamut of customer queries related to residential property. Customers looking to purchase a house can now avail end-to-end home buying assistance, exclusive builder inventory access, seamless home loan processing and other ecosystem services, including rental and property management, home furnishing, and legal and technical services – everything under one roof in a cost-effective manner.

“We are delighted to partner with Axis Bank to bring all housing related requirements on a single platform. Axis Bank has always been a frontrunner in providing holistic, affordable financial solutions for consumers in an increasingly digital ecosystem. We will leverage Axis Bank’s widespread geographical reach and diversified portfolio of financial products to enhance homebuyer experience,” said Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO, Square Yards.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sumit Bali, Group Executive and Head – Retail Lending and Payments, Axis Bank, said, “With the launch of Open Doors, we are building a robust ecosystem for home buyers where customers can seek assistance, browse through properties extensively, apply for quick home loans and connect with vendors to transform the house into their own dream home. Our partnership with Square Yards aims to simplify the challenges faced by our customers during the home buying process. With our strong retail banking presence across India, we will also ensure that all customers get easy access to home loans.’’

Real estate inventory displayed on the Open Doors platform will carry joint offers from both Square Yards and Axis Bank on home buying, home loan, Interiors, Property Management and other allied property services, creating value for customers and bringing down the total cost of home ownership.

With this collaboration, Axis Bank and Square Yards customers can now avail an array of value-added financial benefits, including customized loan amounts and flexible tenure, along with minimal documentation for a seamless home buying experience.

Axis Bank and Square Yards have been constantly innovating digital-first solutions to simplify customer journeys, which reflects the cultural alignment between the two organizations. This co-branding move signifies the shared values of technological innovation, ingenuity and convenience; paving a stellar opportunity for both the companies to reach out to the target audience with meaningful solutions and enhance their business growth.