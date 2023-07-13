Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card: New rules for customers from August 13; details here

Axis Bank has revised the terms and conditions applicable to Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card customers. The revised rules will be applicable from 13th August 2023, as per information available on the Axis Bank website. Following are details of the changes announced by Axis Bank.

Revision of Transaction MCC (Merchant Category Code) considered for Annual Fee Waiver and Edge Program:

The bank said spends threshold for annual fee waiver will exclude transactions done on Government institutions and utilities.

Further, spending on Government institutions and utilities will not be eligible for EDGE Rewards.

MCC Codes:

Utilities: 4814, 4816, 4899, 4900

Govt Institutions: 9222, 9311, 9399, 9402

Revision of conversion rate of EDGE Transfer Program:

Customers will be able to transfer EDGE Reward points to domestic and international partners across airlines and hotels as per the revised transfer ratio of 5:1 (5 EDGE Reward Points = 1 Partner Point/Mile)

For Accor, the transfer ratio will be 10:1 for Reserve (10 EDGE Reward Points = 1 Partner Point/Mile)

Total EDGE Reward Points that can be converted to Partner Points in a calendar year is capped to 5,00,000 EDGE Reward Points per customer ID.

For the year 2023, customer can convert 5,00,000 EDGE Reward Points from 13th August 2023 – 31st December 2023.

For each of the airline/hotel transfer partners, customers can only link 1 partner program loyalty ID for each partner at a given point of time.

The bank said if a customer wishes to link another ID, the primary/existing linked ID will then get delinked by default.

For every individual partner program, the customer needs to wait for a period of 60 days after updating partner loyalty ID with Axis Bank Travel EDGE in order to update secondary/new partner loyalty ID.

Customers can continue redeeming their accumulated EDGE Reward Points by transferring them to 19 international and domestic airline and hotel partners

The Axis Bank has also updated the list of eligible lounges accessible through Priority Pass. The list now includes:

Agartala – Primus Lounge

Allahabad/Prayagraj – Zesto Executive lounge

Amritsar – Costa Coffee

Bhopal – Primus Lounge

Cochin – Earth Lounge

Dibrugarh – Primus Lounge

Guwahati – The Lounge

Kannur – Pearl Lounge Domestic

Madurai – Primus Lounge

Varanasi – Take Off Bar

However, the bank has said there is no change in below airport lounge proposition:

For accessing the rest of the domestic lounges in India, the bank said customers can use their Reserve Credit Card. The list of participating domestic lounges can be found at htts://www.axisbank.com/docs/defaultsource/default-document-library/axis-bank-airport-lounge-access-program.pdf

As part of the domestic lounge program, Reserve Credit Card. customers will be eligible for unlimited complimentary domestic lounge visits in a year. This is for both Primary and Add-on cardholders. Along with it, 12 visits in a year are also complimentary for accompanying guests

As part of the Priority Pass Program, Reserve Credit Card holders will be eligible for unlimited complimentary international lounge visits for Primary card holders and 12 guest visits in a calendar year. All the eligible lounges can be found at http://www.prioritypass.com.

Disclaimer: The above content is based on information shared in a document on Axis Bank’s website and is for informational purposes only. Please contact the bank for any queries.