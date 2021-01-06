Axis Bank partners with Hyundai to offer smart financial solutions digitally

This facility will enable customers based out of both urban and rural markets to avail car financing online.

Axis Bank, in partnership with Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), today announced to offer auto retail financing solutions to its customers through Hyundai’s end-to-end online automotive retail platform ‘Click to Buy’ (CTB).

With this, Axis Bank customers will get pre-approved offers to view, process and avail Axis Bank auto loans directly on Hyundai’s Click To Buy platform.

Axis Bank through this partnership with HMIL will offer customers to view process and avail auto loan sanction directly on Hyundai’s CTB platform. The company says this solution will provide customers with the convenience of acquiring requisite funding for their desired Hyundai car through a ‘one-stop-shop’ platform catering to all their vehicle purchase needs. This facility will enable customers based out of both urban and rural markets to avail car financing online.

Sumit Bali, President and Head Retail Lending and Payments, Axis Bank says, ‘’This development will make online financing a quick and hassle-free process for all customers. To reinforce our commitment towards seamless digitization, Axis Bank has ensured that customers can now get pre-approved loans directly. In the current pandemic situation, this initiative will ensure that customized finance products are digitally available to all customers, bringing them one step closer to owning their dream car.”

The auto loans industry is now looking at a paradigm shift in providing customers a unified native journey right from car research to online booking, online loan sanction to closing all formalities and getting the car delivered at their doorstep. Axis Bank is in the forefront in adapting to these changes in the Auto Loan space and providing digital solutions to its partners and customers, while also enhancing customer satisfaction.

W S Oh, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India said “With our approach of ‘Future Ready’, we aim to simplify and ease our customers’ car buying experience. ‘Click to Buy’ is designed to facilitate end-to-end retail of Hyundai cars online, making new car purchase contactless, safer, and convenient. Our partnership with Axis Bank will initiate a new beginning for the customers with the lucrative & attractive online finance deals available on the platform.”