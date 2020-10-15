Axis ACE Credit Card launched: No joining fee for all applicants in 2020

The ACE Credit Card can be availed by eligible users through the Google Pay app.

With consumer preference for digital payments growing steadily over the last several years, Axis Bank, in collaboration with Google Pay and Visa, today launched the ACE Credit Card. The card is designed for the growing base of users keen to participate in the digital economy.

Payments for essential use cases like mobile recharges, bill payments made via Google Pay earn users 5% in cashback. Users also get 4%-5% cashback for spends made on daily use categories such as food ordering, online grocery delivery, cab rides for transactions made on partner merchants’ platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, BigBasket, Grofers and Ola. There is also an unlimited 2% cashback on all other transactions (except EMIs, Cash withdrawals, Fuel) making it one of the most rewarding credit cards in its segment.

The ACE Credit Card is aimed at bringing a seamless, digital experience to users, starting from application to issuance, with the entire user journey for the credit card application being completed digitally. Users will be able to get cashback directly into their ACE Credit Card accounts. The tokenization feature enabled in partnership with Visa, will allow Google Pay users to use their ACE Credit Card to make payments through a secure digital token attached to their phone without having to physically share their card details.

The primary cardholder should be between the age of 18 and 70 years. Unless there are case variations, the required documents for Axis Bank ACE Credit Card application include a copy of your PAN card or Form 60, residence proof, identity proof, a colour photograph and proof of income in the form of latest payslip / Form 16 / IT return copy.

The ACE Credit Card can be availed by eligible users through the Google Pay app.

Joining Fees

Rs. 499 – Waived for all applicants in 2020

In 2021, joining fee reversed if spends exceed Rs 10,000 within 45 days of issuance

Annual Fees

Rs. 499 (applicable from second year of use)

Annual fee waiver at Rs 2 lakh spends in the year

Cashback

Unlimited 5% cashback on Recharges & Bill Pay transactions (electricity, internet, gas, DTH, mobile recharge, and more) through Google Pay

Unlimited 4% cashback on online food delivery – Zomato, Swiggy, and cab rides – Ola

Unlimited 2% on all other transactions (exclusion of EMI, wallet load, cash withdrawal and fuel transactions)

Fuel Surcharge waiver

1% fuel surcharge waiver (valid for transactions between Rs 400 and Rs 4,000. Max benefit up to Rs 500 per month)

Finance Charges (Retail purchases and Cash): 3.4% per month (49.36% per annum)

Limited Time Offers

● Joining fee of Rs 499 waived for users who apply in 2020

● Unlimited 5% cashback on Grofers & BigBasket

● Rs 500 cashback after 3 transactions (min Rs 500 each) within 45 days of card issuance

Lounge Benefit

Complimentary lounge access 4 times a year at participating in domestic airports