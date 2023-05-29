Axis Bank Credit Card Lounge Access List Changed. Check Full List of Cards, Access Limits at Airports

Axis Bank Credit Card Lounge Access List 2023: Axis Bank has revised its airport lounge access program for its credit card users. The revised lounge access list will be effective from 1st June 2023 and it will be valid till August 31, 2025, according to the bank.

Axis Bank credit card users get complimentary lounge access at different airports in India. However, there is a limit on the number of complimentary lounge access of different cards.

Following is the full list of Axis Bank Credit Cards and the number of complementary domestic airport lounge access allowed to them, and also the airports on which such access is allowed, as per the revised list available on the Axis Bank website as on May 29, 2023.

Set A

Axis Bank MY Zone Credit Card: one complimentary lounge access per quarter

Axis Bank Pride Signature Credit Card: 2 complimentary lounge access per quarter

Axis Bank Advantage Credit Card: 2 complimentary lounge access per quarter

Axis Bank My Wings Credit Card: one complimentary lounge access per quarter

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: 4 complimentary lounge access per year

Axis Bank ACE Credit Card: 4 complimentary lounge access per year

SpiceJet Axis Bank Voyage Credit Card: one complimentary lounge access per quarter

Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card: 4 complimentary lounge access per year

Samsung Axis Bank Signature Credit Card: 4 complimentary lounge access per year

Axis Bank Privilege Credit Card: 2 complimentary access per quarter

Axis Bank Vistara Platinum Credit Card: 2 complimentary lounge access per quarter

Rewards Credit Card: 2 complimentary lounge access per quarter

Participating Aiport Lounges for Axis Bank Credit Cards in Set A

Set B

Axis Bank Signature Credit Card: 2 complimentary lounge access per quarter

Axis Bank Infinite Credit Card: 2 complimentary lounge access per quarter

Axis Bank Wealth Signature Credit Card: 2 complimentary lounge access per quarter

Axis Bank Affluent Signature Credit Card: 2 complimentary lounge access per quarter

Axis Bank Signature Premier Credit Card: 2 complimentary lounge access per quarter

SpiceJet Axis Bank Voyage Black Credit Cards: 2 complimentary lounge access per quarter

Samsung Axis Bank Infinite Credit Card: 8 complimentary lounge access per year

Axis Bank Miles & More World Credit Card: 4 complimentary lounge access per quarter

Axis Bank Miles & More World Select Credit Card: 8 complimentary access per quarter

Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card: Unlimited complimentary lounge access

Axis Bank Select Credit Card: 2 complimentary lounge access per quarter

Axis Bank Vistara Signature Credit Card: 2 complimentary lounge access per quarter

Axis Bank Vistara Infinite Credit Card: 2 complimentary lounge access per quarter

Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card: Unlimited complimentary lounge access

Axis Bank Burgundy Private Credit Card: Unlimited complimentary lounge access

Participating Airport Lounges for Axis Bank Credit Cards in Set B

Lounge Access Entry: Condition

According to the bank, eligible cardholders will be allowed access to all participating airport lounges under the “Axis Bank Airport Lounge Access Program” based on one of the following entry types:

Entry Type 1: Free entry for eligible cardholders only, (subject to a nominal swipe fee of Rs. 2 for Visa and Rs. 25 for Mastercard).

“All Eligible Cards must be validated at the point of entry by swiping a transaction of a nominal fee,” the bank says.

Entry Type 2: Paid entry for the eligible cardholder according to the respective prices of usage displayed at the participating Airport Lounges, for himself/herself only or for his/her accompanying guests (payment will be made directly at the Participating Airport Lounge by the Eligible Cardholder)

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only, based on details available on the Axis Bank website as on May 29, 2023. Please connect with the bank for any clarifications or details of your credit card.