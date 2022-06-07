Axis Bank and Indian Oil launch co-branded RuPay Contactless credit card – Check features

Axis Bank and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), have announced the launch of a co-branded contactless INDIANOIL AXIS BANK RuPay Credit Card.

Apart from a surcharge waiver at fuel outlets and cashback on fuel spends, the credit card comes with a host of other benefits on everyday transactions through accelerated reward points, instant discount on movie tickets, and dining delights at partner restaurants.

As an onboarding gift, users of this card will be entitled to 100% cashback up to Rs 250 on all fuel spends within the first 30 days of issuing of the card. It will also provide a surcharge waiver of 1% on fuel spends between Rs 200 to Rs 5000 and reward points worth 4% for every Rs 100 spent on fuel at IndianOil fuel outlets.

INDIANOIL AXIS BANK RuPay Credit Card users will also get a 10% instant discount for movie tickets booked via BookMyShow website or app, 20% discount at partner restaurants, reward points worth 1% for every Rs 100 spent on online shopping, groceries, utility payments, and 1 reward point for every Rs 100 spent on all other expenses.

There is also an additional feature of an annual fee waiver if the cardholder spends over Rs 50,000 in a year. The card also offers customers loyalty points in the form of 1 Edge Reward point on every Rs 100 spent with the card.

One can apply for the INDIANOIL AXIS BANK RuPay Credit Card physically or digitally.