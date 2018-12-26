How to delink Aadhaar from mobile numbers, digital wallets? Here’s all you need to know

With the rising number of Aadhaar scams in the country, people have been looking to delink Aadhaar with their accounts from various banking and financial institutes.

A former general secretary of a banking union has recently cautioned about Aadhaar-related scams going on in the country. Though it is not a new phenomenon, Aadhaar card-related scams are on the rise in India. Although the government says that Aadhaar data is completely safe and secure, and there is no need to panic, however many people are still scepticle about its use. Following the Supreme Court order, many people have also been looking to delink Aadhaar number from various services.

Thankfully, unlike earlier times, Aadhaar is now no longer required for various services. For instance, telecom service providers can no longer force customers to do Aadhaar verification. Aadhaar will also not be necessary for school education. Digital wallets like Paytm or Amazon Pay can no longer ask for Aadhaar-related data for verification. Aadhaar is also not needed for government job exams or UGC, CBSE, NEET. Most importantly, you don’t need Aadhaar to open bank accounts or link it to use certain banking services.

Find out how to de-link your Aadhaar number from digital wallets and mobile connections:

#For digital wallets: If you want to unlink your Aaadhaar number from payment wallet such as Paytm follow these steps-

#Firstly, you need to call the Paytm customer care. You can call using these numbers: 0120-4456-456 or 011-3377-6677.

#Secondly, inform them that you wish to delink your Aadhaar from your Paytm account. They will offer to send you an e-mail to proceed with the unlinking of your Aadhaar.

#Confirm with them in which mail you would like to receive the soft copy of the form.

#Then, you need to fill up the soft copy of the form to unlink your Aadhaar and send it to them.

#After sending them the filled form, you will receive a confirmation mail. After which your Aadhaar will be delinked from the account within 72 hours.

Though mobile service providers are relying heavily on Aadhaar-based KYC for providing mobile network services to customers, you can now delink your mobile number as Aadhaar-based authentication is no longer mandatory.

#You can follow similar steps for unlinking your mobile number with your Aadhaar.

#You can get in touch with the customer care of your respective telecom service provider and they will help you to delink your Aadhaar.

#You can also visit any nearest branch of your telecom company and apply to delink your Aadhaar. After your application is taken, your Aadhar will be delinked in 48 hours of application.