  • MORE MARKET STATS

Average prices for residential segment rose by 1% in Q4 2020: Study

By: |
January 5, 2021 11:54 AM

The year 2020 ended on a positive note for the real estate sector with average prices increasing by ~1% in Q4 2020.

Prices in the Delhi NCR remained flat in Q42020, with a slight decline in the core markets of Noida and Gurugram.

Notwithstanding the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, 2020 ended on a positive note for the real estate sector with average prices increasing by ~1% in Q4 2020, reveals Magicbricks’ latest PropIndex for the quarter of October-December (Q4) 2020. Surprisingly, during the festive season, the prices for the much-in-demand ready-to-move segment remained stable during Q4 of 2020, but the underconstruction segment rose by 2%, amidst the recovery phase. The increase in under construction prices was primarily led by western and southern regions.

At the city level, the western region witnessed the most price increments, and prices in MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) and Ahmedabad rose by ~1% and 1.4%, respectively, while remaining stable in Pune. In the South, while Bengaluru remained almost stable, Hyderabad and Chennai witnessed quarterly price increments even though YoY price change was still negative by 1-3%.

Related News

Prices in the Delhi NCR remained flat in Q42020, with a slight decline in the core markets of Noida and Gurugram. However, it has shown an improvement in affordable locations such as Noida Extension, New Gurugram, and Sohna.

The property search volumes remained at elevated levels in Q4 2020 at about 30% higher than pre-COVID levels, after touching more than the 50% hike in Q3 2020, as buyers continued to make a beeline because of COVID-led availability of distress deals and festive season discounts. On the supply front, Magicbricks witnessed more than a 25% increase in property listings in Q4, post falling by ~10% in Q3 due to improvement in new launches and secondary market listings.

Commenting on the PropIndex report, Sudhir Pai, CEO, Magicbricks, said, “With uncertainties around the economy and jobs now stabilising, we are witnessing signs of growth in the real estate sector as well. The economy has also stopped shrinking since October 2020 and now we are seeing a V-shaped recovery in the real estate sector. There are predictions of net positive GDP growth for the ‘Oct-Dec 2020’ quarter at 0.1% and rebound growth at 10% for FY 2021-22, making it surpass pre-COVID levels. With impetus from the government in the form of stamp duty cuts in some states and first-home buyer incentives, buyer demand is expected to stay at elevated levels in 2021.”

The PropIndex report suggests that many businesses will reassess their workspace requirements and the work- from-home strategy in 2021 and that would result in heightened volumes of search in 2021 in commercial as well as residential segments to accommodate the changing requirements.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Average prices for residential segment rose by 1% in Q4 2020 Study
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Key real estate trends likely to prevail in 2021
2Settled death claims worth Rs 198.6 crore related to Covid: Amit Palta, CDO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
3Your Loan Queries: Can the bank take property of guarantor’s legal heir if borrower defaults?