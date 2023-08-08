Average price of luxury homes rises 24% in top 7 cities since 2018

Luxury homes have recorded the highest average price appreciation of 24% in the last five years, according to ANAROCK Research. Prices of luxury homes in the top 7 cities in 2018 averaged out at approx. Rs 12,400 per sq ft and at this point in 2023, have increased to approx. Rs 15,350 per sq ft.

Among the top 7 cities, Hyderabad recorded the highest jump of 42% in the average price of luxury homes in this period – from approx. Rs 7,450/sq ft in 2018 to approx. Rs 10,580/sq ft in the first half of 2023. Bengaluru and MMR recorded the second highest average price hike in this budget segment at 27% each.

In Bengaluru, the average price of luxury homes in 2018 stood at Rs 10,210/sq ft – as on date, it has risen to Rs 12,970/sq ft. In MMR, the average price in the Rs 1.5-crore category back in 2018 was Rs 23,119/sq ft while currently it is Rs R 29,260/sq ft.

Affordable homes priced < Rs 40 lakh notched up a more modest 15% price appreciation in the same period. The average price in this category across the top 7 cities was Rs 3,750/sq ft in 2018. Currently, it averages out at Rs 4,310/sq ft.

At 19%, NCR saw the highest average price jump in this category – from Rs 3,120/sq ft in 2018 to Rs 3,700 per sq ft in H1 2023. Budget homes in Hyderabad saw the second-best price appreciation of 16% in this period – from Rs 3,460/sq ft in 2018 to Rs 4,000/sq ft in H1 2023.

Commenting on the same, Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group, said, “Extremely robust sales ably supported by good supply pipeline have resulted in luxury homes witnessing the most significant price appreciation. Considering the relative price stagnation in this segment in earlier years, a 24% increase over the last five years is notable. In the pre-pandemic period in 2019, sales in this segment were anything but stellar and this reflected in non-existent or negligible price growth.”

Contrastingly, the affordable segment – which was on a high before Covid-19 – saw compromised sales that also reflected in its average price growth.

“Mid and premium segment homes priced between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore together saw the average price go up by approx. 18% in this period across the top 7 cities – from Rs 6,050 per sq ft in 2018 to Rs 7,120 per sq ft in 2023,” said Puri, adding, “Hyderabad is already a standout performer on other real estate charts, and the appetite for luxury housing here has been more than apparent. The fact that it notched up the highest price appreciation at 23% in this budget category stands to reason.”

Current City-wise Price Trends Across Budget Segments

* As expected, MMR currently has the highest average price across all housing categories among the top 7 cities. The avg. price for homes priced > Rs 1.5 cr currently stands at approx. Rs 29,260/sq ft; in the affordable segment, it is approx. Rs 5,630/sq ft, and the mid and premium segment together stand at Rs 12,022 per sq ft.

* Interestingly, Chennai has the second-highest avg. luxury housing price, currently at approx. Rs 15,250/sq ft; mid and affordable housing clock in at approx INR 6,450/sq ft and INR 4,400/sq ft, respectively.

* In NCR, the avg. price in the luxury category are currently Rs 14,500/sq. ft. while in the mid and affordable segment it is approx. Rs 6,424 per sq. ft. and Rs 3,700 per sq. ft., respectively.

* In Bengaluru, the avg. price for luxury homes stands at Rs 12,970/sq. ft. In 2023. In the mid segment, it is Rs 6,035/sq. ft. and in the affordable category, it is Rs 4,250/sq. ft.

* In Pune, the avg. price of luxury homes is currently Rs 12,470/sq. ft.: in the mid and affordable segments, it is Rs 7,578/sq. ft. and Rs 4,846/sq. ft., respectively. Notably, Pune has the second-highest avg. price after MMR in the mid segment housing category among the top 7 cities.