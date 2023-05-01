Avanta adds 10,000 sq ft of space at its Ambadeep centre in CP

Avanta, one of India’s leading shared spaces and co-working space providers, has added 10,000 sq ft of space in its Ambadeep centre, located at KG Marg, New Delhi. This is an integral part of Avanta’s overall strategy to add 50,000 sq ft of space over the course of the next 6-12 months. Last year in December, Avanta added 10,000 sq ft space in Nehru Place, New Delhi.

Avanta is a pioneer of co-working and shared spaces in Delhi-NCR, with 5 premier business centres operational in the region. In New Delhi, it has centres in KG Marg, Connaught Place, Nehru Place, and Saket. Besides, it has a centre in Sec-30, Gurgaon.

“The co-working segment in India is growing at an staggering pace. In addition to larger corporates, MNCs and financial institutions, start-ups & mid-sized enterprises are also opting for co-working spaces now. There is also a pick-up in demand for managed offices from numerous quarters of the economy, which is further renewing optimism in the segment,” said Nakul Mathur, MD, Avanta.

The Indian shared office segment is reshaping commercial leasing and has played a critical role in the office real estate recovery.

There are numerous benefits of co-working spaces. For instance, occupiers do not need to pre-lease large spaces, which saves a lot of costs. As per the requirements, occupiers can opt for seats. This makes expansion (or downsizing) easy and flexible. Also, by opting for managed spaces, corporate occupiers can optimize admin expenses. It also gives peace of mind, as a lot of hassle in managing the office is now taken care of by the shared office operator.

“Co-working also promotes meaningful networking across companies & industry verticals and enables employees to work in a relatively less formal atmosphere. This is in sync with the new-age workforce, where there is a tendency to shun a more formal working culture and embrace increased flexibility and cohesiveness,” Nakul added.