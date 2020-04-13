AUM under National Pension Scheme, Atal Pension Yojana touch Rs 4.17 lakh crore: PFRDA data

As on March 31, 2020, close to 21.20 lakh central government employees and around 47.54 lakh state government employees have been enrolled under NPS.

The total assets under management of National Pension Scheme (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) touched Rs 4.17 lakh crore with a subscriber base of 3.45 crore as of March 31, 2020, according to data released by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). As on March 31, 2020, close to 21.20 lakh central government employees and around 47.54 lakh state government employees have been enrolled under NPS.

“The pension assets accumulated under NPS through monthly contributions by central government employees have reached Rs 1.38 lakh crore and state government employees have touched Rs 2.11 lakh crore, respectively,” PFRDA data showed.

Apart from the government employees, a total of 22.26 lakh citizens have also opted for NPS comprising of 12.52 lakh individuals and 9.74 lakhs corporate employees tagged to 7,571 entities. During the FY20, a total of 5.4 lakh new subscribers and 1,617 new corporate entities from non-government sector got enrolled in NPS.

“During the last financial year, we have been efficacious in realizing a growth of 43 per cent in subscriber enrolments and hold a very positive outlook for increasing the pension coverage during the current fiscal considering an early economic recovery after the COVID-19 lockdown,” PFRDA chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay, said in a statement.

Assets under management for APY stood at Rs 10,526 crore at the end March with 2.11 crore subscribers, the data showed.