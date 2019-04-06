Attention Taxpayers! New ITR forms for AY 2019-20 out — check details here

Attention Taxpayers! New ITR forms for AY 2019-20 out

The new income tax return (ITR) forms for assessment year 2019-20 seeks intensive details from taxpayers including reporting on directorship of an unlisted firm, agricultural income, investment in unlisted equity shares and start-ups among others. The forms were released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday.

Additionally, ITR-1 Sahaj form meant for individuals excludes those who are directors of company or have investment in unlisted equity shares. An individual who has to report income on which TDS has been deducted in other person’s hands will not use the simple form.

“Bigger list of exclusions has been carved out for ITR 4 – Sugam, which cannot be used by individuals/HUF who are not resident and ordinarily residents, non-resident partnership firms, directors of companies or persons having investment in unlisted equity shares or having more than one house property,” Amit Maheshwari, managing partner at Ashok Maheshwary & Associates, said.

Further, companies using ITR-6 to file returns will now require to submit details of new schedules for shareholding of start-ups, shareholding of unlisted company and extensive detailing in the new assets-liabilities schedule.

The reporting requirements for otherwise-exempt agricultural income have been made more exhaustive by the IT department, which now asks for details of location of agriculture land, its area and quality. A self-declaration on residential status of an individual is not any more sufficient as an individual would now be asked to report duration of stay in India and abroad. Similarly, more detailed reporting requirements are now required in respect of foreign assets/ bank accounts.

“In summary, taxpayers need to be very careful this time and will need to collate additional details/reporting requirements well in advance this year, in order to be able to fulfil the reporting requirements prescribed in new ITR forms. We also expect greater automated scrutiny of ITRs, based on extensive data/details required and furnished in ITRs,” Shailesh Kumar, director at Nangia Advisors (Andersen Global) said.

Amarpal Chadha, partner & India mobility leader at EY India, said: “The tax return forms released for the tax year 2018-19 have clearly tried to bring more transparency through disclosures for globally mobile employees, who avail relief under tax treaty. Details of residence in foreign countries along with tax identification number, additional disclosure of assets held outside India, basis of determination of residential status in India and availability of tax residency certificate from foreign countries are some of the additional details, which would be required to be quoted in the return of income.”