  • MORE MARKET STATS

Atal Pension Yojana: Now open APY account without accessing net banking

By: |
October 26, 2020 12:08 PM

A mechanism for online paperless on-boarding of APY subscribers using the web portal of banks has been introduced by PFRDA.

Atal Pension Yojana, APY account, POP, PAN, Aadhaar, savings account, bankThis new move will help those bank account holder who do not use net banking yet want to invest in APY for their retirement needs.

For those having a bank account but do not use the net banking facility, the opening of Atal Pension Yojana (APY) account will soon become easier. In order to ease the on-boarding process of APY subscribers, APY-POPs are being permitted by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to introduce an alternate channel for online on-boarding of their existing savings account holders. Under the new channel, one can open an APY account without using the net banking or mobile app.

At present some banks are providing online APY account opening through net banking or mobile app. However, a large number of bank account holders who are eligible and can be enrolled under APY are not using net banking or mobile app facility. In such cases, these bank account holders are not able to open an APY account through online or digital mode.

Related News

A mechanism for online paperless on boarding of APY subscribers using the web portal of banks has been introduced by PFRDA.

The bank account holder will have to visit the bank’s portal providing the APY on-boarding facility and initiate the registration process by providing customer ID or saving bank account number (any two) or PAN or Aadhaar. To complete registration, OTP based authentication will be done.

On completing the registration, access to the web-form will be provided in which some data will be auto-populated. The subscriber can then enter the other data such as pension amount, frequency of auto-debit, nomination etc. The consent for standing instructions and APY enrollment form submission to the bank is to be done digitally through OTP authentication or using e-sign. In case, one is not able to do e-sign or provide OTP, the subscriber can wet sign the form subsequently and submit the same to his bank-branch.

This new move will help those bank account holder who does not use net banking yet want to invest in APY for their retirement needs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Atal Pension Yojana Now open APY account without accessing net banking
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1How to choose the right investment product in times of market volatility
2Dull Diwali for real estate: Few festive treats for home buyers
3Smart investing: Time to rebalance your investment portfolio