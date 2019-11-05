Atal Pension Yojana: 7 things to know before you start investing

Here are a few details you should know before investing in the Atal Pension Yojana scheme:

Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a guaranteed pension scheme offered by the Government of India, especially for people looking for a fixed pension in their retirement years. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) looks after the APY pension scheme. This scheme was brought in to encourage people from the unorganized sector to save for their retirement, voluntarily. Opting for this scheme at an early age can maximize the benefit of the scheme. Entering early also minimizes the investment required to reach the desired goal for an investor.

To apply for the Atal Pension scheme, investors can head to any bank as almost all nationalized banks provide the option to opt for this scheme. Investors can also do it on the official website of NDLS wherein the registration forms for APY are available online, from where they can be downloaded. Investors can just fill up the application form and submit it to their respective bank, along with their mobile number, and Aadhaar card details. On approval, the investor will be informed by a confirmation message.

