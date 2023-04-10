Assotech Business Cresterra leases 18,460 sq ft of office space to Celebal Tech

Noida-based Assotech Realty, promoter of Assotech Business Cresterra, has leased out 18,460 sq ft of space to Celebal Technologies Pvt Ltd.

This is a significant move that highlights growing demand for ‘Grade A’ IT offices with special reference to Noida-NCR.

Assotech Business Cresterra (Popularly known as ‘ABC’), a state-of-the-art business park dedicated to IT/ITES industry, is located in Sector 135, Expressway, Noida.

Spread over 14 acres, the park has a total built-up area of 2 million sq ft in IT offices, essential retail and serviced apartments besides numerous other services, and is a popular choice among numerous startups as well as internationally established IT companies like Genpact, Birlasoft, Dynata and Indiamart, to name a few.

Celebal Technologies is a fast-growing tech company that provides cutting-edge solutions in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science. With a focus on innovation and excellence, the company has been making waves in the tech industry and has won several awards and accolades.

In a statement issued for the occasion, Neeraj Gulati, MD, Assotech Business Cresterra, said, “We are delighted to welcome Celebal Technologies to Assotech Business Cresterra. Our state-of-the-art business park is designed to provide the best-in-class facilities to our clients, and we are confident that Celebal Technologies will thrive in this environment.”