Ashrai Group to develop retail & business hub Golden Grande in Greater Noida, to invest Rs 1284 cr

Ashrai Infra, a new-age real estate development company, has announced its flagship iconic project, Golden Grande, in Greater Noida (West). Spread over an area of 25 acres, the project is an IT/ITES, High-Street Retail and Business Hub in Delhi NCR, with state-of-the-art facilities for all working, shopping, and dining experiences.

With a catchment area spanning a 5-kilometer radius and an estimated population of over 10 lakh, Golden Grande is situated in one of the largest tech zones, in close proximity to Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and Noida International (Jewar) Airport, and is well connected with Delhi Meerut Expressway, FNG Expressway, DND Flyway and Kisan Chowk Metro Station.

Ashrai Infra is investing Rs 1284 crore for the development of Golden Grande. An initial investment of Rs 631 crore will be deployed in the 1st phase of Golden Grande, demonstrating the company’s commitment to the project.

Prior to this project, the stakeholders successfully delivered the mega 25-acre IT/ITES project ‘Golden I’ in Greater Noida West. The company was among the few players that continued the construction of its project Golden I even during the coronavirus pandemic. This enabled the timely delivery of 20 lakh sq ft of construction in a record 2.5 years.

The Golden Grande project is spread across 8 acres of green landscape and the project is LEEDS and GRIHA certified based on global design and concept. Strategically located amidst over 1000 acres of residential development, the project will cater to the 10,00,000+ inhabitants expected to settle in the vicinity in the near future. The iconic project boasts of a 3-side open luxury retail space, with an impressive frontage of 900 meters setting a new standard in contemporary design, offering a seamless fusion of working, shopping, and dining experiences within a luxurious and vibrant environment. Keeping in view of future requirements, the project will have designated charging stations for electric vehicles, solar energy backup and a zero-liquid waste discharge system along with the latest state-of- the-art facilities, security and safety standards in place.

Commenting on the same, Anand Shukla, Managing Director of Ashrai Group, said, “Golden Grande is the culmination of our commitment towards creating iconic exceptional destinations that address the dynamic needs of today’s millennials. This project is a testimony of our dedication to quality, innovation, design excellence and is providing a holistic experience to our esteemed customers.”

Sudhanshu Rai, Director of Ashrai Group, said, “With its modern design vision, outstanding location, and unmatched connectivity, Golden Grande is set to become a landmark and go-to destination that seamlessly integrates retail, workspaces, and dining experiences in Delhi NCR.”