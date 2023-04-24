Ashiana Housing’s Amarah Phase 2 in Gurugram fully sold out in 3 days

Ashiana Housing Ltd has announced the successful sell-out of its kid-centric project Ashiana Amarah Phase 2. The project, located in Sector 93 of Gurgaon, received a tremendous response and sold a total of 224 units worth Rs 290.25 cr within just three days of its launch.

The project, planned on approximately 22 acres of land, offers a variety of well-planned amenities for children of all age groups from 2 to 18 years and adults. The design and architecture of the apartments and towers are exclusive, with large balconies and a special deck in each apartment. The entire project is based on four key attributes – learning, nurture, care, and support. The amenities focus on learning and development, nurturing talent among kids, and offering play streets, play areas next to the doorsteps, and open spaces for outdoor fun and adventure.

Varun Gupta, whole-time director at Ashiana Housing, said, “Each apartment in the project will have large balconies and a special deck. Outside the apartments, a 30,000-plus sq. ft. clubhouse will facilitate the residents and act as a recreation center. The apartments will be built with less density per floor (four units to a core). It will give owners and residents a feeling of exclusivity and enhanced privacy.”

Located in Sector 93 of Gurugram, the ‘Ashiana Amarah’ project offers a total saleable area of 3.77 lakh square feet, featuring 3 BHK units. The first phase of the project consisted of 224 units, with a sale value of Rs 242.6 crore. Launched in October 2022, ‘Ashiana Amarah’ Phase 1 was completely sold out on day one. The combined sale of both phases 1 and 2 accounted for 448 units with a total value of Rs 532.90 cr.

Sector 93 has several locational advantages, making it ideal for habitation. It is close to NH 8 and Dwarka Expressway, and one can reach Manesar in just a few minutes. Several development firms have already built their housing projects in the sector.

Gurgaon remains a stable market for residential projects, with changing buyer preferences toward apartments due to the pandemic and infrastructure development in and around the millennium city. NCR has witnessed robust sales and restricted new supply in the past few quarters.