Ashiana Housing sells out Phase 1 of its latest project in Jamshedpur on day one of launch

New Delhi-based NSE & BSE-listed real estate developer Ashiana Housing Ltd’s latest project ‘Ashiana Prakriti’ in Jamshedpur has created a buzz in the real estate market by selling out its Phase 1 on Day 1 of the launch. The project in Dobo has a total of 266 units with options of 2, 3 and 4 BHK (Penthouse) units. Out of 266 units, 162 units were launched in Phase 1.

Located along the NH-18, along with providing much-needed accessibility, the project also would allow its residents enjoy the picturesque views of the beautiful Dobo dam area. The project would adequately embody the amalgamation of Jamshedpur’s scenic beauty and the modernization brought in with the industrial growth.

“The project has been conceived keeping in mind the premium requirements of the prospective home buyers. People of Jamshedpur have always given Ashiana lots of love and support and I am glad to see the overwhelming response for Phase 1,” said Ankur Gupta, Director, Ashiana Housing.

The project is spread over 3.75 acres and out of this 1.12 acres (4532.479 sq. mt.) is covered in greenery. In view of the growing demand for bigger homes and requirement for adequate spaces, Ashiana has ensured that the homes are spacious in size and have been meticulously planned and designed with enhanced and latest specifications.

The project embodies the requirements and the essence of a premium lifestyle. The amenities provided include clubhouse, kids playing area, sports arenas, amphitheatre, gardens and walking and fitness zones. The units have been rationally and competitively priced in the range of Rs 62 lakh to Rs 241 lakh.

With its over 42-year record of transparency and timely delivery of projects, Ashiana is present across cities which include Gurgaon, Sohna, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhiwadi, Jamshedpur, Chennai, and Pune. It has a special focus on providing best in class residential properties to aspiring home buyers largely in the growing tier-2 cities.