Ashiana Housing launches senior living project Ashiana Advik in Bhiwadi

New Delhi-based real estate developer Ashiana Housing has announced the launch of Ashiana Advik in Sector 39, Bhiwadi. The new senior citizen-centric project will be constructed over 16.9 acres of land and offers 910 residential units.

The project will offer 11 towers and 37 villas and get developed in phases. The first phase of the project will have 192 units with limited villas and apartments. The total cost of Phase I of the project is approximately Rs 92 crore and it will get ready for possession by 2026.

The senior living-themed project will have a variety of well-planned facilities and services for people, including for those in the age bracket of 55 to 80 plus. The project has approximately 4.5 acres of green space planned with open spaces, walkways and green cover. These will give the residents ample opportunity for rejuvenation and outdoor activities. The entire project has been designed keeping in mind the requirements and care of seniors.

The project will offer a healthy mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments planned for senior’s care with the carpet area ranging from 563 sq. ft. to 1466 sq. ft. The towers would be built with stilt plus 12 floors and the total cost of Phase I of the project is approximately Rs 92 crore. The project will offer its residents all kinds of modern amenities and services and promises a surrounding necessary infrastructure for daily purposes.

Commenting on the launch, Ankur Gupta, JMD, Ashiana Housing,said, “Ashiana Housing is a pioneer of developing senior living housing projects in the country. Ashiana Advik will be another feather in our portfolio of senior living projects. The investment will add value to our nationwide portfolio with its unique features. The project makes the living easy and convenient.”

A 29,000 sq. ft. club will be a part of the project and offer an opportunity for recreational activities. This premium club house will also have swimming pool, open air facilities like tennis court, cricket, outdoor gym, amphitheatre.

The company said through the launch, Ashiana Housing Limited has added its sixth senior living project offering villas and apartments. Every area in Ashiana Advik is distinct in its own way. The landscape in this project is extensive and comprises different zones corresponding to different seasons. Senior citizens are invited to enjoy these active spaces all year round and interact with each other frequently.