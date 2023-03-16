Ashiana Housing launches Phase 2 of its kids-centric residential project in New Gurugram

Ashiana Housing Ltd has announced the launch of Phase 2 of its kids-centric project, Ashiana Amarah, in Sector 93 of the New Gurgaon region. Phase 2 of the project will feature a total of 224 units, all of which will be 3BHK apartments. Spread over 1000-square-foot carpet area, the real estate developer will invest Rs 157.55 cr for the project completion.

Notably, the project is based on four key attributes: learn, nurture, care, and support. The project includes play streets, play areas near homes, and open spaces for outdoor fun and adventure, such as a tree house, tunnel play, and cycling ramp, to name a few features. It also has a learning hub for kids to discover their passions, such as dance, reading, music, and arts & crafts. There are perfect sports zones for children that include a cricket net, basketball court, tennis court, and swimming pool. Moreover, apartments will be developed with round-the-clock safety and security in mind.

Furthermore, Amarah offers a stimulating environment that aids in the development of the children’s social skills. Seven acres of landscaped green space provide plenty of room for activities like vegetable gardening. A 30,000-square foot clubhouse is another amenity provided for the residents of the project. It features a sports hall, a billiards and TT room, a gym, a video room, a café, and a party room.

Location is the biggest USP because Sector 93 is close to hospitals, malls, schools, and other important locations in the city. While the sector is near the NH 8, the Dwarka Expressway can be accessed in only five minutes by car.

The real estate developer claims that because of the public’s enthusiasm and appreciation for the project, as well as about 995 visits it received for Phase I, the business launched Ashiana Amarah Phase II early.

Even though the Ashiana brand has a devoted following in the city and the surrounding area, the project has already generated excitement among discriminating consumers and investors. By October 2027, phase 2 will be finished and available for ownership.

Varun Gupta, whole-time director, Ashiana Housing, said, “We are overjoyed with the feedback that Phase 1 of “Ashiana Amarah” has generated. After evaluating the market’s response, we subsequently launched Phase 2. The children-focused project is in line with contemporary expectations. Residents in Ashiana Amarah will benefit from first-class amenities in a prime setting. With its upscale apartments, beautifully manicured green areas, and clubhouse, the project is positioned to provide contemporary living at a prime real estate location in Gurugram.”

“The project would be ideal for families that want access to top-notch amenities all in one location because it is close to many significant metropolitan locations,” added Gupta.

As far as the launch and sale of residential projects are concerned, Gurugram continues to be a solid market. Buyers in the city are accustomed to contemporary apartments. Ashiana Amarah will meet the expectations of homebuyers who value both location and contemporary features.