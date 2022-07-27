Ashiana Housing launches last phase of Ashiana Anmol in Gurgaon

New Delhi-based NSE & BSE-listed real estate developer Ashiana Housing has launched 300 units in Ashiana Anmol’s Phase-III in South Gurgaon, Haryana.

According to the company, Ashiana Anmol Phase-I and II have been successfully executed, and 260+ families are currently residing there. The project, spanning 6.78 acres, will further up the ante with its top-notch amenities geared toward the holistic development of children. Potential buyers have the opportunity to select between 2 BHK and 3.5 BHK flats priced between Rs 81 lakh and Rs 137 lakh. For early registries, one can save up to Rs 4.5 lakh.

Ashiana Anmol was thoughtfully developed with children at the centre of its conception. It aims to offer the residents an all-inclusive ecosystem for the growth of their children.

Ashiana Anmol is located in the South of Gurgaon, on the 22 km elevated Sohna road, and is rapidly accessible from Udyog Vihar, Cyber City, IFFCO Chowk, and only 15 minutes away from Rajeev Chowk, which earlier took an hour. It is also in proximity to reputed schools like Ryan International, GD Goenka World School, DPS Maruti Kunj, and Pathways World School.

Commenting on the same, Varun Gupta, Whole-time Director, Ashiana Housing Ltd, said, “Location is one of the biggest USPs of our kid-centric house as it is located on the newly elevated Sohna Road. This has in fact boosted the demand for Ashiana Anmol. Also, with the location being a plus point, our kid-centric homes also provide parents and soon-to-be parents a lot of value and a comprehensive framework for supporting a child’s all-around growth. These homes are constructed with meticulous attention to detail and aid in giving parents and kids a secure and engaging atmosphere. It is perfect for a family with high aspirations who want to live life to the fullest but are limited by a lack of amenities. Our family-friendly home thus satisfies both the buyers’ necessities and their aesthetic preferences.”

At Ashiana Anmol, the facilities are designed for extracurricular, recreational, and sporting activities.These facilities, specially designed for kids, aim to improve their abilities and enrich their experiences. The Learning Hub at Ashiana Anmol seeks to help one’s child identify their true passions and get an advantage early in life.

Numerous services are offered along with qualified coaches to support children’s overall development, including a clubhouse, learning hub, swimming pool, playground, gym, badminton, basketball, skating, net cricket, indoor tennis, and more.