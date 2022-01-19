Ashiana Housing launches last block of Ashiana Nirmay in Bhiwadi, offers 4% launch discount

This last block of the project will have a total of 80 units comprising 1/2/3-BHK units.

Ashiana Housing, pioneers of senior housing concept in India and rated No.1 five times in a row by Track2realty, has announced the launch of the last block of Ashiana Nirmay, its marquee senior living project in Bhiwadi, NCR.

According to the company, the project – a pioneering senior living habitat – offers a safe and comfortable stay to its residents. This last block of the project will have a total of 80 units comprising 1/2/3-BHK units. The company has also announced a launch discount of 4 percent on the total price of the apartments. At the time of launch, the company has already received interest from 58 prospective customers, which is nearly 2/3rd of the entire inventory of the last block.

The price of the apartments ranges from Rs 32.50 lakh to Rs 66 lakh. The last block of residential units at Ashiana Nirmay will have a super built up area ranging from 841 sq. ft to 1553 sq. ft. Each of these units will have a store along with spacious rooms. In addition to the last block, the entire project has a total of 598 units. Phase I and II of the projects have already been delivered. Seniors are already staying within the premise.

Commenting on the launch, Ankur Gupta, JMD, Ashiana Housing, said, “People have realised the merit of owning homes. Corona-led pandemic has made people realise the importance of hassle-free and comfortable homes. There is already a pent up demand for such housing. Post the successful completion of the first two phases, we are now focusing on the completion and delivery phase III and IV units. The project has the backing of our esteemed buyers and fulfils the aspirations of those who want a comfortable lifestyle. We are proud to announce the last phase of the project. Ashiana Nirmay will provide a pleasant environment to its residents who will enthral living in a lifestyle that is modern and adheres to a more sustainable habitat.”

Ashiana Nirmay – Senior Living apartments will come equipped with world-class amenities such as swimming pools, club-house, 24/7 security with CCTV, walking tracks and wheelchair accessibility. “Around 160 plus families are happily residing in Ashiana Nirmay designed for seniors,” added Gupta.

Moreover, there is a locational advantage too. The project is just 45 mins of drive from Gurgaon. The project location was picked because it provides a good combination of tranquillity and connectivity. Being away from the hustle-bustle of Delhi and NCR, there is ample space available to design and execute the desirable infrastructure with age-friendly facilities.