As Good as Fixed Deposit: This Savings Bank Account offers up to 7.5% interest Rate; Check Details

Savings Account Interest Rate: Fincare Small Finance Bank is offering up to 7.5% interest rate on savings account deposits. The bank has revised interest rates on their saving account effective from August 1, 2023. In a statement, the Fincare Bank said it is offering a competitive interest rate of 7.25% on Savings Accounts.

The 7.25% interest will be available on savings accounts with balances above Rs 5 lakh and including Rs 25 lakh, providing customers an opportunity to maximize their savings like never before, the bank said.

“At Fincare Small Finance Bank, our focus has always been on empowering our customers to achieve their financial goals. With the industry-leading interest rate of 7.25% on our Savings Account, we aim to incentivize savings and provide secure and rewarding banking experience to our valued customers,” Ashish Misra, Chief Operating Officer – Retail Banking, Fincare SFB said.

Fincare SFB Savings Account Interest Rates

Balance up to and Including Rs 1 Lakh: 3.51%

Balance above Rs 1 Lakh and Including Rs 2 lakh: 5.11%

Balance above 2 Lakh and Including Rs 5 lakh: 7.11%

Balance above Rs 5 lakhs and including Rs 25 lakh: 7.25%

Balance above Rs 25 lakh and including Rs 50 lakh: 7.25%

Balance above Rs 50 lakh and including Rs 2 crore: 7.50%

Balance above Rs 2 Cr and Including Rs 10 crore: 7.00%

Balance above Rs 10 crore and Including Rs 15 crore: 6.50%

Balance above Rs 15 crore and Including Rs 20 crore: 5.00%

Balance above Rs 20 crore and Including Rs 25 crore: 4.00%

Balance above Rs 25 crore and Including Rs 30 crore: 3.25%

Balance above Rs 30 crore: 3.00%

The bank said it aims to serve customers by providing a range of banking services to meet their financial needs with a wide range of products, including current and savings account, fixed and recurring deposits, credit offerings such as loan against gold, loan against property, affordable housing loan and overdraft, alongside microloans.

As of 31st March 2023, Fincare SFB Bank has a network of 1,231 banking outlets spread across 19 states and three union territories, covering 338 districts and 57,186 villages. The Bank serves over 42 lakh customers and has a workforce of more than 14,000.