If the past one year has left equity mutual fund investors disappointed, one category has quietly told a very different story. While benchmark indices corrected sharply and many equity fund categories struggled to generate meaningful returns — some even slipping into the red — multi asset allocation funds emerged as one of the standout performers in the mutual fund universe.

The contrast is hard to miss. Sensex has fallen around 8.31% over the last one year, while Nifty is down about 5.22%. Broader market weakness has also been visible, with Nifty Midcap 150 delivering just 5.83% and Nifty Smallcap 250 managing a modest 1.45% over the same period. That pain has reflected in equity mutual fund returns too, where several categories found it difficult to even deliver high single-digit gains.

Against this backdrop, multi asset allocation funds as a category delivered an average return of around 12% over the past one year. And some schemes significantly outperformed even that benchmark, with the best performers generating returns of up to nearly 26%.

The performance has naturally caught investor attention. Money has been pouring into the category in recent months as investors look for strategies that can weather volatility better than pure equity funds.

What are multi asset allocation funds?

Multi asset allocation funds are hybrid mutual fund schemes that invest across multiple asset classes instead of relying only on equities or debt. The idea is straightforward: diversify investments across different assets so that weakness in one segment can be cushioned by strength in another.

Typically, these funds invest in a mix of Equities, Debt instruments and Commodities such as gold and silver. In some cases, REITs/InvITs or international exposure is also there.

This diversified structure makes them structurally different from traditional equity funds, which are directly tied to stock market performance.

SEBI rules for multi asset allocation funds

Under Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) mutual fund categorisation norms, a multi asset allocation fund must invest in at least three asset classes, with a minimum allocation of at least 10% in each asset class.

This rule is important because it ensures these schemes maintain genuine diversification instead of merely being equity-heavy products with token allocations elsewhere.

For example, a qualifying multi asset allocation fund cannot simply hold 85% in equities and 5% each in gold and debt. It must maintain meaningful exposure across at least three asset buckets.

This structure becomes especially valuable during periods when one asset class underperforms sharply.

Why these funds stood out this year

The past year has been an unusual test for investors. Indian equity markets faced pressure from multiple global and domestic factors.

One of the biggest concerns has been persistent geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia, which kept crude oil prices elevated. Since India is a major oil importer, rising energy costs have raised concerns over inflation and pressure on the current account deficit.

Foreign investor sentiment also weakened. Large foreign portfolio investor outflows hit Indian equities as global capital moved toward US markets benefiting from the artificial intelligence boom, while safe-haven assets attracted flows amid uncertainty.

Currency weakness added another layer of concern. Continued FPI selling and trade pressures pushed the rupee lower against the US dollar, impacting sentiment further.

The result was broad-based weakness across equities. But multi asset allocation funds had a built-in shock absorber.

Because these funds are not dependent solely on stocks, they benefited from strength in other asset classes—particularly precious metals.

Gold and silver delivered strong gains amid global uncertainty, safe-haven demand and central bank buying. That helped offset weakness in equities and improved overall portfolio performance.

This is exactly the kind of market environment where the multi asset model tends to shine.

Equity categories lagged

A look across mutual fund categories makes the divergence even clearer.

Among major fund categories, only commodities-focused funds (gold/silver) and international equity funds performed better than multi asset allocation funds over the one-year period.

Compared with mainstream domestic equity categories such as large cap funds, flexi cap funds, multi cap funds, mid cap funds and small cap funds, the difference becomes visible immediately.

Only mid cap and small cap categories managed to cross the 5% return mark, while flexi cap and large cap categories reportedly slipped into negative territory over the same period.

That makes the category’s 12% average return particularly notable.

Not just a one-year story

What makes the category more interesting is that this is not merely a short-term outperformance story driven by gold.

Multi asset allocation funds have maintained double-digit category average returns across longer timeframes too:

1-year: 12.01%

3-year: 16.26%

5-year: 14.05%

10-year: 10.92%

This consistency strengthens the category’s appeal for investors who prefer smoother long-term performance rather than sharp cycles of boom and bust.

That said, context matters.

Several aggressive equity categories—including sectoral/thematic funds, small cap funds, mid cap funds, and large & mid cap funds—have delivered stronger returns over certain longer periods.

So the case for multi asset allocation funds is not necessarily about maximum upside.

It is more about balance, risk management and consistency.

Top performers in the category

While the category average one-year return stood near 12%, some schemes delivered significantly higher returns.

Top performers include:

Fund 1-year return Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Direct Fund 25.82% Quant Multi Asset Allocation Direct Fund 21.98% DSP Multi Asset Allocation Direct Fund 21.77% HSBC Multi Asset Allocation Direct Fund 20.08% Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Direct Fund 19.45%

(Data: Value Research)

The gap between category average returns and top fund performance also highlights the importance of fund strategy and asset allocation decisions.

Why investors are rushing in

Strong returns are only one part of the story.

Investor flows show this category is becoming increasingly popular.

Recent numbers indicate a structural shift in investor preference.

April 2026: Net inflow of Rs 5,113 crore

January 2026: Rs 10,485 crore inflows (record)

Total AUM: Over Rs 1.83 lakh crore

This suggests investors are increasingly using these schemes as a strategic allocation tool rather than just a temporary trade.

Why the category is attracting investors

1. Diversification

This is the most obvious advantage.

Instead of betting only on equity market direction, investors get exposure to multiple return drivers.

If stocks struggle, commodities or debt may provide support.

2. Lower portfolio volatility

Because the portfolio is spread across asset classes, these funds typically experience lower volatility compared with pure equity funds.

This makes them appealing for moderate-risk investors.

3. Precious metals exposure

Many retail investors struggle to allocate separately to gold or silver.

Multi asset funds solve that automatically.

This became particularly valuable during the recent commodity rally.

4. Rebalancing advantage

These funds rebalance internally as per their mandate.

This means investors do not need to manually shift money between equity, debt and commodities.

ALSO READ Monthly inflows in debt mutual funds reach an all-time high in April

But investors should remember this

Strong recent performance does not automatically mean these funds will always outperform equity funds.

Much of the category’s recent edge came because gold and commodities rallied sharply while equities corrected. If equities enter a prolonged bull market while commodities cool off, pure equity categories may once again outperform.

Investors should also remember that not all multi asset funds follow identical strategies. Asset allocation models can vary widely between schemes. Some may have higher commodity exposure, while others may lean more toward equity or debt.

Expense ratios also differ.

That means past returns alone should not be the only decision factor.

The bigger takeaway

The recent performance of multi asset allocation funds reinforces a classic investing lesson: diversification matters most when markets become unpredictable.

For investors who felt the stress of pure equity exposure over the past year, these funds offered a reminder that returns do not always have to come from a single asset class.

They may not always top the charts in roaring bull markets. But in uncertain times, their ability to balance risk and opportunity is exactly what makes them stand out.

Disclaimer:

Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, and returns can vary based on market conditions, fund strategy and asset allocation. Investors should assess their financial goals and risk appetite, and consult a financial adviser if needed, before making investment decisions. Data used in this article is based on information available from AMFI and Value Research.