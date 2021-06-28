New fund offers a chance to become permanent resident in Europe for Rs 3.09 crore!

Portugal’s Golden Visa Program is one of the most popular Golden Visa programmes in Europe. It provides a hassle-free way to become a permanent resident in Portugal and provides a path to citizenship. Representative image/Pixabay

Aretha Portugal Vision Fund: UK-based real estate investment firm Aretha Capital Partners have launched their second European fund – Aretha Portugal Vision Fund FCR. Regulated by the CMVM (the Portuguese Securities Market Commission), the fund will start accepting subscriptions from July 1, 2021. The firm today said that investment in this Fund will also qualify for Portugal Golden Visa,

The new Portugal Venture Capital Fund welcomes global investors for investing exclusively in the acquisition of interests in this Portuguese Fund, allowing investors to benefit from profits from returns and capital appreciation of investments and the Golden Visa Program established in Portugal.

What is Golden Visa Program?

Launched in 2012, Portugal’s Golden Visa Program is one of the most popular Golden Visa programmes in Europe. It provides a hassle-free way to become a permanent resident in Portugal and provides a path to citizenship, with a one-time investment of 350,000 Euros (approx Rs 3.09 crore) in a regulated VCF under the local AIF laws established by the CMVM.

With a minimum annual stay of seven days, the program extends residence rights to the investor’s spouse, minor children, unmarried and dependent major children up to 25 years of age (if in full time education), parents of applicant and spouse under the family reunification law. Since the program was launched, over 5.8 billion Euros have been invested in Portugal by over 9700 investors. However, the program will expire on 31st December 2021 in its current format.

The new laws to effective 1st Jan 2022 will increase investor’s subscription threshold from the current 350,000 Euros to 500,000 Euros.

Aretha’s Portugal Vision Fund is one of the first institution grade investment vehicles which is not affiliated with any local developer.

Commenting on the launch of the new fund, Ashish Saraff, Founder & CEO of Aretha Capital Partners said, “Portugal offers financially viable real estate and other investment opportunities, good connections to European countries, tax incentives and much more. Thus, with the launch of this Fund we intend to bring in a unique investment proposition for investors who would like to invest in high quality assets in Portugal and get access to Permanent Residence in Europe. We already have several deals lined up which are uniquely positioned to favour investors with a handsome IRR.”

He added, “Bearing in mind that the investment threshold changes on 1st January 2022 by law, this Fund will help investors fasten the process to a European residency.”

Being a citizen of European Union offers benefits like mobility and access to study, work and settle anywhere in the EU, citizenship status, right to vote and even be a candidate in local elections. Besides this, when travelling outside the EU, one can seek assistance of an embassy or consulate of any EU country, not just Portugal.