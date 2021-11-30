  • MORE MARKET STATS

Are you saving enough? Find out

By: |
November 30, 2021 4:38 PM

Along with saving, one needs to keep in mind that the rate of inflation will always keep increasing. Thus, the saving percentage should be targeted to fulfil their needs, desires, and requirements not only for the present circumstance but for years down the line.

Smart money moves, debt-free, festival season, festive budget, Diwali shopping, credit card, debit cards, credit limit, no-cost EMI option, financial fitness, discounts, cashback, mutual fund, mutual fund investment, mutual fund calculator, top 10 mutual fund, top 10 mutual fund to invest in 2021, Top mutual funds to buy this Diwali, make you rich, how to become rich, Axis Dynamic Bond Fund, Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund, SBI Equity Savings Fund, PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund, ICICI PRU US Blue Chip Equity Fund, Equity Funds, large cap funds, Gold, gold investment, Gold ETF, Sovereign Gold Bond, better investment, Dhanteras 2021, SGB, RBI, LTCG tax, gold prices, Mutual fund, low interest income products, fixed return investments, risk and return, Dynamic Asset Allocation, Balanced Advantage Funds, Hybrid Mutual Funds, Debt, Equity, fixed income instruments, Govt Bonds, Corporate Bonds, Debenture, Aggressive Hybrid Fund, Balanced Hybrid Fund, Conservative Hybrid Fund, Multi Asset Allocation Funds, Equity Savings funds, Systematic Withdrawal Plan, SWPTake note of the risk-reward ratio, and a financial advisor is always suggested in such scenarios to guide in the right direction.

Saving, especially household saving, is one of the most significant aspects of one’s life and earnings. While the older generation focused majorly on safer investment tools for saving money, such as Bank Deposits, PPF, Gold, RD, Savings Bonds, etc., today’s millennials are looking at savings from a different lens.

Having said that, with multiple saving options available today, most people get confused about where to safe and invest, and end up investing in the wrong asset classes.

Related News

Indraneel Chatterjee, Co-founder of RenewBuy, says consumers should look at creating a diversified investment portfolio for building their corpus and increasing their savings percentage.

He adds, “Safe investment options are majorly focused on Fixed Deposits, PPF, gold, recurring deposits etc; however, traditional investment channels are now replaced with innovative solutions, which are also leading to high returns. The systematic investment plan, mutual funds, peer to peer lending, stock markets, real estate etc. are some such investment tools.” Having said that, take note of the risk-reward ratio, and a financial advisor is always suggested in such scenarios to guide in the right direction.

Why should you increase your saving percentage?

While consumers save, experts point out they need to keep in mind that the rate of inflation will always keep increasing. Thus, the saving percentage should be targeted to fulfil their needs, desires, and requirements not only for the present circumstance but for years down the line.

Developing a habit of saving regularly is recommended, but just saving isn’t enough for any long-term goals. Saving a certain amount – around 10 to 20 per cent of one’s earnings in the bank or as cash is quite common in India. Either way, it does not benefit from the power of compounding, and one loses the opportunity to beat inflation.

It is crucial to start investing early and create a well-balanced diversified portfolio but doing only that will not beat inflation. Industry experts say it is especially important to have goal-based investments as it gives clarity to the individual, however, along with that one needs to increase their savings every year by at least 10-15 per cent so that the goals can be easily fulfilled, by beating inflation.

The earlier you start, the faster you unlock the returns of compounding. Hence, to fulfil long-term goals such as a child’s education, marriage, retirement or even health care expenses, experts say one needs to save aggressively during the early working age.

Along with that, experts say, investors should monitor their portfolio periodically and conduct a thorough review of their funds at least 2-3 times a year. This way you will find out if your funds are performing well, or if you need to reconsider certain investments.

It is also important to note that “while a person is saving, a substantial amount of money should be invested for insuring one’s life and family from any kind of unforeseen circumstance. Insurance is the key instrument that will help in safeguarding the wealth created in one’s life and meet specific milestones,” adds Chatterjee.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Are you saving enough? Find out
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Income Tax Return: Along with tax on gains, software compatibility issues bother equity, MF investors
2India must regulate cryptocurrencies in consumer interest: Report
3Faridabad fast emerging as a realty hotspot in NCR