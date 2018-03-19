Are you non-salaried but seeking home loan? SBI has a good news for you – What buyers must know

“The offering will help increase home loan eligibility up to 15 per cent within the regulatory norms,” the top public lender said in a statement here. (IE)

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation (IMGC) to offer mortgage guarantee scheme for prospective non-salaried home loan seekers. “With the rising demand in affordable housing segment, this product aims to provide home finance to select target audience at better terms. “The offering will help increase home loan eligibility up to 15 per cent within the regulatory norms,” the top public lender said in a statement here.

Commenting on the tie-up, P.K. Gupta, Managing Director – Retail and Digital Banking, SBI, said: “Under the product, an applicant can avail higher finance based on the ‘risk grade’ of the borrower, by opting for IMGC default guarantee cover.”