Are you a pensioner? Not doing this may stop your pension

One can opt for ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ an Aadhaar based Digital Life Certificate (DLC) which is an add on facility to the existing way of submission of Life Certificate in the physical mode.

How to get digital life certificate: It is that time of the year again when pensioners need to inform their pension disbursing bank that they are alive All those pensioners who are receiving a pension in their bank account or post office account will now need to submit the Life Certificate in the month of November. Currently, if you are not in the same city where your pension comes, you need to make plans to visit your bank branch soon. The bank or the post office is the pension disbursal agency and they will need to get proof that the person entitled for pension is still alive.

A pensioner can go the pension disbursing branch of the bank to submit the Life Certificate or even complete the process online. For online submission of life certificate for pensioners, the process does not involve visiting the bank or post office. In the online submission of life certificate, it can be done even from home. One can opt for ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ an Aadhaar based Digital Life Certificate (DLC) which is an add on facility to the already existing way of submission of Life Certificate in the physical mode. In fact, Jeevan Pramaan is the unique ID that gets generated once the process of DLC is completed. The Jeevan Praman Patra is then automatically processed and sent to the bank branch or the post office as proof that the pensioner is alive.

For generating Jeevan Pramaan or getting the Digital Life Certificate, there are three ways –

From any of the Citizen Service Centre (CSC ) located across India At the banks or post office Can be generated at home any location on a Windows PC/Laptop( ver 7 & above) or Android Mobile.

Those pensioners who wish to make use of Jeevan Pramaan or the Digital Life Certificate may visit the bank to get their Aadhaar number seeded with their pension accounts. The documents that need to be carried along are – Original PPO, Aadhaar card and bank passbook along with photocopies of these documents. Jeevan Pramaan centres or the Citizen Service Centre (CSC ) can also be of help in completing this task.

WATCH VIDEO: धनतेरस 2019: देश की सबसे बड़ी सोने की रिफाइनरी, MMTC-PAMP में, सिक्के कैसे बनते है?

While submitting DLC, if there are issues like non-acceptance due to biometrics, the banks have been instructed to accept the physical Life Certificate and ensure that no pensioner is asked to return without accepting their life certificate due to non-acceptance of his biometric by the system.

Earlier, in order to give a relief to the senior pensioners who are above the age of 80 years, the government had decided to let senior citizens submit their Life Certificate from October 1 every year instead of November, and its validity will remain till November 30 of the subsequent year.