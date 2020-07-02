Apps Ban: Difficulty in scanning documents may hit e-KYC, investments; Alternatives you may try

The most commonly used scanning application was Cam Scanner, a Chinese App, which has been banned now.

The advancement in technology has made it easier for investors, intermediaries and financial institutions to complete investment processes and save time. Especially during the COVID-19 lockdown, technology made it possible to invest even as people remained confined to their homes to stay safe.

While existing investors have all the systems in place and just need to log in to their demat account to invest, new investors need to complete their KYC first to become eligible to invest.

In fact, lots of prospective investors completed the ‘Know Your Customer’ process online during the lockdown through the newly introduced Video KYC process that requires filling an online application form, uploading scanned documents and verifying through OTP and video clip revealing the identity of the applicant.

With very few people having a full fledged document scanner at their homes, most applicants rely on mobile scanning applications for scanning and uploading the required documents. The most commonly used scanning application was Cam Scanner, a Chinese App, which has been banned now.

In the absence of Cam Scanner, it would become difficult for many investors to complete their investment process.

Apart from investments, such an App may be useful at the time of ‘work from home’ as well. As a result finding a replacement for Cam Scanner is very urgent.

Here are some of the alternatives of Cam Scanner that you may try:

Kaagaz Scanner App

It’s a fully indigenous Document Scanning App developed by IIT Engineers, which may be installed in a smartphone and may be used as a scanner by taking photos of the documents. After taking a photo, you have to adjust the edges and choose the scan mode to get the scanned document, which you may share via email, social media or text.

It’s a newly developed free App, but has some glitches that have to be removed.

Adobe Scan App

Developed by Adobe, this free document scanning App may be used to turn a photo of any document to a PDF file. Its integrated OCR technology can instantly recognise printed text and handwriting also.

Microsoft Office Lens App

Developed by Microsoft, this App may be used to trim, enhance and make pictures of whiteboards and documents readable. This App may also be used to convert images to PDF, Word and PowerPoint files, which may be saved to OneNote, OneDrive or in your local device.