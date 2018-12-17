Applying for a loan? Know your FOIR to avoid rejection

Published: December 17, 2018 8:32 AM

There are various eligibility criteria every bank/financial institution has for sanctioning loans.

loan, home loan, personal loan, FOIR, what is FOIR, how to calculate FOIR, eligibility criteria FOIR (Fixed Obligations to Income Ratio) is a significant parameter that banks (and NBFCs) use to calculate the loan eligibility.

When customers approach banks, NBFCs or digital lenders for availing loans, they have to go through an approval process. There are various eligibility criteria every bank/financial institution has for sanctioning loans. The approval process includes ascertaining the borrower’s creditworthiness through KYC documents, credit history, current assets & liabilities, financial obligations, and their repayment capacity. The ability to repay the loan amount is the first and foremost factor that is considered by any lender.

What is FOIR? And why do lenders consider it for checking the ability to repay?

FOIR (Fixed Obligations to Income Ratio) is a significant parameter that banks (and NBFCs) use to calculate the loan eligibility. It determines the borrower’s monthly income that goes into paying the ongoing fixed expenses such as debt obligations, EMIs etc. While calculating FOIR, lenders also include the EMIs for the loan applied for in fixed obligations. However, statutory deductions (taxes, investments, insurance. recurring deposits, etc.) are excluded.

For instance, 28-year-old Vinay earns Rs 30,000 a month. He is also paying a monthly EMI of Rs 7,780 on a car loan and a home loan installment of Rs 10,000, which equals Rs 17,780 for his current obligations. The fixed monthly obligations, including the EMI of the loan applied for, should be restricted to up to 50% of the borrower’s monthly income, as consumer lending businesses consider that borrowers require 45-50% of their income for living expenses. So, there are high chances of Vinay getting rejected while applying for unsecured loans from consumer lending businesses such as MoneyTap.

FOIR can be calculated by adding all obligations and diving this amount by the monthly income.

Formula:

FOIR = [Sum of all installment/Monthly income]

So how to get a loan?

Lenders like MoneyTap do not require collateral. Thus, it poses a greater risk for them to provide a credit line to a person with high FOIR. Hence, the approval process for unsecured loans is stricter compared to secured loans.

However, borrowers can become eligible to apply for the same credit line once they repay one or more of their previous loans, or if their monthly income increases. A low FOIR along with a high credit score improves the chances of getting a loan approval.

A word of caution

Whenever banks or financial institutions receive application for a loan, they send an inquiry to the credit bureau. These inquiries get reflected on borrower’s credit score and may work unfavourably if there are several such inquiries. Thus, it would be a smart move to calculate FOIR prior to applying for loans in the future.

(By Anuj Kacker, COO and Co-Founder, MoneyTap)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Applying for a loan? Know your FOIR to avoid rejection
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition