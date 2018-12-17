Applying for a loan? Know your FOIR to avoid rejection

FOIR (Fixed Obligations to Income Ratio) is a significant parameter that banks (and NBFCs) use to calculate the loan eligibility.

When customers approach banks, NBFCs or digital lenders for availing loans, they have to go through an approval process. There are various eligibility criteria every bank/financial institution has for sanctioning loans. The approval process includes ascertaining the borrower’s creditworthiness through KYC documents, credit history, current assets & liabilities, financial obligations, and their repayment capacity. The ability to repay the loan amount is the first and foremost factor that is considered by any lender.

What is FOIR? And why do lenders consider it for checking the ability to repay?

FOIR (Fixed Obligations to Income Ratio) is a significant parameter that banks (and NBFCs) use to calculate the loan eligibility. It determines the borrower’s monthly income that goes into paying the ongoing fixed expenses such as debt obligations, EMIs etc. While calculating FOIR, lenders also include the EMIs for the loan applied for in fixed obligations. However, statutory deductions (taxes, investments, insurance. recurring deposits, etc.) are excluded.

For instance, 28-year-old Vinay earns Rs 30,000 a month. He is also paying a monthly EMI of Rs 7,780 on a car loan and a home loan installment of Rs 10,000, which equals Rs 17,780 for his current obligations. The fixed monthly obligations, including the EMI of the loan applied for, should be restricted to up to 50% of the borrower’s monthly income, as consumer lending businesses consider that borrowers require 45-50% of their income for living expenses. So, there are high chances of Vinay getting rejected while applying for unsecured loans from consumer lending businesses such as MoneyTap.

FOIR can be calculated by adding all obligations and diving this amount by the monthly income.

Formula:

FOIR = [Sum of all installment/Monthly income]

So how to get a loan?

Lenders like MoneyTap do not require collateral. Thus, it poses a greater risk for them to provide a credit line to a person with high FOIR. Hence, the approval process for unsecured loans is stricter compared to secured loans.

However, borrowers can become eligible to apply for the same credit line once they repay one or more of their previous loans, or if their monthly income increases. A low FOIR along with a high credit score improves the chances of getting a loan approval.

A word of caution

Whenever banks or financial institutions receive application for a loan, they send an inquiry to the credit bureau. These inquiries get reflected on borrower’s credit score and may work unfavourably if there are several such inquiries. Thus, it would be a smart move to calculate FOIR prior to applying for loans in the future.

(By Anuj Kacker, COO and Co-Founder, MoneyTap)