Applied for a home loan? 4 reasons why your housing loan application may get rejected

From a low credit score to your debt situation, there are a number of things that may work against your interests while you apply for a home loan.

So, you have finally decided to move out of your rented apartment and set sights on that dream project calling you out from those full-page advertisements. Your savings have ensured that the down payment is not an issue. You are all set; getting the loan is the easiest part, right? What could possibly go wrong?

A lot, actually. Let us go through some important factors that could result in your home loan application getting rejected.

Low Credit Score

A credit score is an indication of an individual’s creditworthiness. If your credit score is low, banks and NBFCs may shy away from offering you a loan—or offer you one at a substantially higher interest rate, or one against collateral, or ask you to provide a financial guarantor. There are many reasons why your credit score is low. The biggest reason is that you may have a poor repayment history wherein you may have delayed EMIs, substantial credit card dues, or have defaulted on, or settled, a previous loan.

Another reason could be that there may be errors in your credit report leading to a low score. Whatever be the reason, you must keep track of your credit score by getting your free annual reports from various credit rating bureau such as Experian and CIBIL. If there are factual inaccuracies, you can easily get them corrected with the credit bureau.

You Don’t Meet The Lender’s Age Eligibility Criteria

All lenders have an age eligibility criteria which you must meet. Typically, the lenders need you to be in the 18-65 age bracket. If you are nearing retirement, the chances of rejection are higher, as you will be left with insufficient time to repay your home loan. However, you may be provided with a loan with a much shorter tenure that overlaps your working life.

You’re Already In Debt

Applicants with multiple high-interest loans are considered riskier and are less likely to get a loan. In order to be not considered a risky borrower, pay your EMIs on time and always settle your credit card dues in the same payment cycle. Also, keep a low Credit Utilisation Ratio (CUR) on your credit cards. Your CUR is the percentage of the combined value of your card usage against the credit limits of all your cards put together. For example, if you have only one credit card with a credit limit of Rs 1 lakh and you’ve spent Rs 50,000 on it, your CUR is 50%. Try to keep your CUR at 20-30%. This will also boost your credit score.

Issues Related To Your Employment

Your employment history is important to a lender who’ll assess it on multiple parameters, namely:

# Job Stability: Frequent job hoppers are considered to be a riskier profile as opposed to those who are stable in their employment.

# Employer Profile: Nature of employment and the credibility of the employer is also a factor that lenders consider before lending.

# Income: Every lender has set a minimum income criterion, which is often decided by geography. If you fail to meet the minimum income limit set by the lender, chances are that you are staring at a rejection.

An honest self-assessment and timely correctional efforts, if needed, will ensure that you secure a home loan on time and at an attractive interest rate.

(The writer is CEO, BankBazaar.com)

