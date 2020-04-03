Apartment Living Vs Independent Floor Living: Which is more suitable for you?

The advantages of apartment life are many but at the end, it is up to the individuals to take a call.

Exclusivity runs in the blood of the new-age working class, and they look for the same when it comes to living. Over the years, this generation has moved on from independent floor living of the good olden days to the new-age apartment lifestyle. The trend is not restricted to any one city or a country but has spread all over the world. World over the people are lapping up the opportunities that give them the sense of beautiful living like luxurious apartments meeting the new age aspirations in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa or numerous stunning apartment properties around River Thames in London.

India is not to be left behind and for around a decade the country has been witnessing developers coming out with apartment properties that are living up to the expectations of GenX and the millennials. There are properties such as Suneeta Building and Hill Park in Malabar Hill, Brigade Banjara Hills (Hyderabad), Bel Air (Alipore), etc, to name a few. These apartments point towards the trend that we are talking about — preference of apartments over independent floors. In Noida too, the demand for apartment has been on an ever rising curve since the time city’s new-age working class started preferring it for its aspirational lifestyle, a sense of safety and security, an enclosed perimeter, a renewed sense of community living and bonding over a host of lifestyle amenities and festivities for the complete family. The demand from this section has been duly matched by the supply created by developers.

So, what is it that makes this generation to choose apartments over independent floor? The answer lies in the thirst to have the finer things in life. Apartments are offering them architectural grace where green and glamour are presented with great refinement. For them, the gated community of apartments is an address that speaks of success and raises the bar in prestigious living. The opulence is not just limited to the four walls of the apartment but also gets reflected in the exclusive surroundings it provides.

The thought that often crosses people’s minds is that independent floors give them freedom and apartment life means sharing space with numerous others. This is not true at all. Over the years, owning an independent floor has become fraught with hassles. Then we have a lack of space in major cities making owning a huge yard a distant dream. Apartments, on the other hand, provide all the necessary services uninterrupted including a separate luxurious lounge area for guests, exclusive floors, manicured lawns, organic farming facilities, huge open spaces, terrace gardens, etc. The facilities that apartments provide these days may require huge monthly investment in independent floors apart from the pain of taking stock of everything on a daily basis.

I have personally noticed people living in independent floors having sleepless nights before going out on vacations. For them, the only way to tackle this is to have individual services of security agency, which obviously comes with a hefty cost. On the other hand, people living in apartments simply lock their homes or leave back members without worry as they have the assurance of a safe gated community complete with the presence of multi-level security systems, including dog squads keeping a watch on their dwelling.

Yes, the advantages of apartment life are many but at the end, it is up to the individuals to take a call. By the way, who would ignore these benefits of apartment living and go for a little tougher life?

(By Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Homz)