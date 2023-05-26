scorecardresearch
Another bank hikes Fixed Deposit interest rate. Super Senior Citizens can get 7.65% on 1-year FD in BoI

Fixed Deposit interest rate hike by Bank of India: The bank has increased the interest rates for 1-year tenor Fixed Deposits.

Written by PF Desk
fixed deposit interest rate hike
Check details of Bank of India fixed deposit interest rate hike. Representational image

Bank of India (BoI) today said it has increased the interest rates for 1-year tenor Fixed Deposits to 7.00% with effect from 26th May 2023 for retail customers (for less than Rs 2 crores deposits).

Following the revision, the Bank of India is now offering a rate of interest in the range of 3 % to 7.00 % for seneral citizens deposits maturing in the range of 7 days to 10 years.

The bank is providing an interest rate of 7.50% to senior citizens and 7.65 % to super senior citizens for a deposit period of 1 year. The revised interest rates are also applicable for domestic, NRO and NRE deposits, the Bank of India said in a statement.

First published on: 26-05-2023 at 14:49 IST

